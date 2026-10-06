European Defence Fund Sees Record 612 Proposals for 2026 Calls

The European Defence Fund received a record 612 project proposals under its 2026 calls for collaborative defence research and development actions, backed by a €1.006 billion financial envelope. The submissions mark a 49% surge compared to the previous year, pointing to surging interest across the continent’s industrial base.

Defense Research Submissions Rise as Ukraine Joins Funding

The latest funding round marks a sharp acceleration in defense research interest across the bloc. Submissions jumped 49% from the previous year, following a notable 38% increase between 2024 and 2025 according to European Commission data. This continuous growth highlights the rising strategic relevance of the fund since its launch in 2021.

For the first time, the 2026 calls were open to Ukrainian applicants. This inclusion anticipates the imminent entry into force of Ukraine’s association agreement with the European Defence Fund. Established industrial players and emerging innovators alike have flooded the application portals to collaborate on next-generation military technologies.

Targeting Major Capabilities and Disruptive Tech

Half of the available budget is earmarked for collaborative research and development on major defence capabilities. Many of these topics aim to build on results from earlier EDF rounds, maturing research into production-ready prototypes. According to the European Commission, the targeted hardware includes a European endo-atmospheric missile defence interceptor, a next-generation main battle tank, a multiple rocket launcher, and a semi-autonomous naval vessel.

Photo: defence-industry-space.ec.europa.eu

Beyond heavy hardware, the fund prioritizes forward-looking technological domains. Critical focus areas span quantum-secured networks, electronic warfare, multi-domain operations clouds, and high-performance energy systems.

Fund Allocation Focus Budget Share / Amount Key Technologies & Objectives Major Defence Capabilities Half of the budget Endo-atmospheric interceptor, next-gen main battle tank, multiple rocket launcher, semi-autonomous naval vessel. EU Defence Innovation Scheme (EUDIS) A quarter of the budget Disruptive technologies, including a dedicated €60 million slice for breakthrough innovations. SME Non-Thematic Calls €60 million envelope Supporting small and medium-sized enterprises via simplified application procedures.

Innovation Support for Smaller Enterprises

A quarter of the budget goes toward implementing the EU Defence Innovation Scheme. This pillar channels support toward innovative and disruptive technologies, backed by roughly €60 million specifically carved out for breakthrough concepts.

Photo: defence-industry.eu

As noted in details published on the official European Commission portal, non-thematic calls dedicated to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises drew exceptionally high application volumes. Commission officials attribute this broader small-business engagement to a simplified application workflow benefiting from recent regulatory streamlining measures under the defence Mini-Omnibus.

Rigorous Evaluation Timeline

With submission windows closed, all 612 proposals are entering a strict multi-stage evaluation gauntlet. Commission services will initially screen submissions for formal admissibility and eligibility. Independent experts will then assist with technical evaluations focusing on scientific excellence, award criteria, and necessary ethics screenings.

As detailed on the European Defence Industry portal, the final evaluation results and grant allocations are officially expected to be announced by March 2027.