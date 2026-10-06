Maastricht Aachen Airport Upgrades Parking for Eindhoven Closure

Maastricht Aachen Airport has launched a seven million euro renovation of its forecourt on October 5, 2026, expanding parking lot P1 and relocating infrastructure. The project prepares the regional hub for an influx of extra travelers arriving when Eindhoven Airport closes its runway for months starting February 1, 2027.

The Bottom Line

Construction work on the forecourt along the Vliegveldweg began Monday morning, October 5, 2026, handled by contractor Den Ouden Groep.

Parking lot P1 will gain a new entrance 250 meters north and expand capacity by about ten percent to over one thousand spaces by mid-January 2027.

Eindhoven Airport’s upcoming multi-month runway closure forces the redirection of commercial flight traffic to regional alternatives like Maastricht.

Forecourt Overhaul Prepares P1 and Kiss & Ride

Heavy machinery moved onto the grounds along the Vliegveldweg early Monday morning as Den Ouden Groep kicked off a total redesign of the Maastricht Aachen Airport approach area. Project coordinator Ernest Niëns outlined the construction logistics for De Nieuwe Ster, detailing how the airport, parking zones, and surrounding access roads will maintain functionality throughout the build. The current vehicle entrance and exit for parking lot P1 will shift approximately 250 meters north, while the interior layout receives fresh pavement markings to lift total capacity by about ten percent to more than one thousand spots.

The passenger drop-off infrastructure is also moving. A dedicated Kiss & Ride zone featuring twelve spaces will be established directly in front of the local hotel, accompanied by newly designated staging areas for taxis and touring cars. Traffic management measures include a temporary bicycle lane on a section of the Vliegveldweg, while the remaining asphalt stays open for alternating motor vehicles controlled by temporary traffic lights. Construction windows are restricted to weekdays between 07:00 and 17:00 local time. The new entrance for parking lot P1 is slated to open in week 45, with all work on P1 and the Kiss & Ride wrapping up by mid-January 2027.

Residents Question Timing Amid Quiet Terminal Operations

Despite the active construction zones, local residents expressed surprise at the scale of the operation, noting to De Nieuwe Ster that the passenger terminal currently experiences very quiet periods with ample available parking. Those residents quickly connected the heavy construction to the impending closure of Eindhoven Airport. Their observations align directly with the official explanations provided by airport management regarding regional capacity shifts.

Eindhoven Airport is scheduled to shut down commercial flight operations for several months starting February 1, 2027, to execute a major renovation of its primary start- and landingsbaan. Airlines operating out of Eindhoven will divert a portion of their schedules to alternative facilities, with Maastricht Aachen Airport absorbing a share of those displaced passenger volumes. Airport officials confirmed that finishing the forecourt upgrades by mid-January 2027 is timed specifically to handle the incoming traffic streams without severe terminal bottlenecks.

Project Phase Key Modification Completion Target Parking P1 Entrance Relocated 250m north, capacity up about 10% (>1,000 spaces) Week 45 (2026) Kiss & Ride Zone Moved to hotel front with 12 spaces, taxi/bus staging Mid-January 2027 Southern Forecourt Relocation of car rental facilities and final repaving Post-January 2027

Financing the Seven Million Euro Redevelopment

The initial parking adjustments form only the first phase of a broader master plan for the airport grounds. Once P1 and the Kiss & Ride are finished, crews will shift focus to the southern section of the forecourt to relocate car rental operators and modernize remaining public zones. Financing for the entire modernization totals approximately seven million euros. Maastricht Aachen Airport and the municipality of Beek are each contributing roughly two million euros, supplemented by an allocation of circa 3,6 million euros from the national government. Final execution across all subsequent phases remains tied to definitive architectural designs, updated cost estimates, and the release of allocated municipal and national funds.