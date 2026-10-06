Hobbyist sources Xperia Z3 donor device on Esam for repair

In a discussion shared online, a hobbyist attempting a first-time phone repair has documented sourcing components for a broken Sony Xperia Z3 by purchasing a cheap donor device from the marketplace platform Esam.

Hunting for a 1 Million Tomans Donor on Esam

The repair project began when the user discovered an old Xperia Z3 with a dead display in a drawer. Finding the internal components severely damaged and missing parts due to a previous repair attempt, the hobbyist turned to Esam, an Iranian alternative to Facebook Marketplace, to find a cheaper solution. For 1 million tomans—approximately five dollars—the buyer acquired a second Xperia Z3, likely a single-SIM variant.

Negotiating the Sale of an Unknown-Condition Device

The seller stated that the condition of the phone was entirely unknown, noting only that someone might find utility in its parts. Initial communications involved clearing up confusion over whether the buyer intended to purchase a fully functional phone only to file a fraudulent return. Once the seller understood the device was meant purely for parts extraction, shipping was promptly scheduled.

Targeting Missing Flaps, Antennas, and Speakers

The primary objective for the donor device was recovering hardware that is difficult to purchase off-the-shelf. The original Xperia Z3 Dual lacked internal flaps, antennas, and speakers, which had been lost or broken during prior service interventions. Because the user retained the original frame of the Z3 Dual, securing a single-SIM donor frame was unnecessary.

Assessing Tape-Secured Hardware and Housing Condition

Photographs provided by the seller showed the exterior of the donor unit held together with tape. Despite the packaging, the second image revealed a cleaner device free of visible housing cracks. The repairer proceeded to evaluate whether the internal layout of the single-SIM donor would successfully yield the missing audio and connectivity hardware needed to restore the dual-SIM model to working order.