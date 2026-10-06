State Farm Raises Illinois Homeowners Insurance Rates by Nearly 8%

State Farm is raising homeowners insurance rates in Illinois by nearly 8% this fall, according to a recent filing with the state.

Policy Effective Dates and Customer Impact Across Illinois

New policies saw the adjustment take effect on October 1, whereas existing clients will experience the elevated rates beginning in December. Based on the documentation provided, Bloomington-based State Farm maintains roughly 1.49 million homeowners policy holders within Illinois.

The enterprise shared with the Chicago Tribune on Monday that the 8% adjustment will expand the typical Illinois homeowners insurance statement by roughly $10 each month. Over the past three years in Illinois, State Farm reported disbursing $1.22 toward claims and operational expenses for every single dollar collected in premiums.

Catastrophic Weather and Rising Repair Costs

According to State Farm, the upward adjustment in rates stems once more from severe weather catastrophes occurring throughout Illinois. “Across Illinois, more customers are experiencing firsthand the effects of severe weather trends that are more frequent and severe – and related repair costs continue to increase,” a State Farm spokesperson said in a statement.

State Farm previously subjected Illinois homeowners to a 27.2% rate hike last year — ranking among the most substantial increases in state history — alongside the introduction of a mandatory 1% deductible covering all wind and hail damage, which escalates out-of-pocket expenses whenever residents file a related claim.

Regulatory Pushback and Legislative Action

The move created a firestorm in Illinois, with everyone from consumer groups to Gov. JB Pritzker challenging the hefty rate increase. In August, Pritzker signed legislation empowering the Illinois Department of Insurance to review and challenge homeowners rate increases it determines are “excessive, inadequate or unfairly discriminatory.”

Additionally, the statute mandates that insurers provide policyholders with a 60-day notice prior to renewing any premium increases that exceed 10%. Comparable measures were enacted to curb excessive hikes in auto insurance, and both newly signed regulations are scheduled to become effective on July 1, 2027.

National Insurance Cost Trends and Regional Comparisons

Meanwhile, property owners nationwide keep encountering surging insurance expenses to maintain coverage for their dwellings, as U.S. home insurance rates climbed by 46.8% between 2020 and 2025, findings from LendingTree’s most recent “State of Home Insurance” analysis reveal.

Photo: nerdwallet.com

The analysis indicates that premium growth was steepest in Colorado where costs more than doubled, while Illinois secured the 7th position demonstrating a 68% surge throughout the aforementioned timeframe. Last year, Illinois registered the fourth largest home insurance rate growth nationwide at 14.1%, according to the research.

The average annual cost of home insurance across the U.S. is $2,395. Across all states, the research places Illinois at number 17, noting an average yearly home insurance expense of $2,731 for 2025. Driven by heightened destruction from severe storms, wildfires, hail, and tornadoes, states like Oklahoma, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, and Texas emerge as the costliest places for home coverage, the analysis notes. Despite its ongoing premium adjustments within Illinois, the research highlights that State Farm maintains the most affordable average home insurance rates nationwide among all evaluated major providers.