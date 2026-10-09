BAE Systems Wins $230 Million US Marine Corps Contract for ACV Recovery Vehicles

The U.S. Marine Corps has awarded BAE Systems (LON: BA) a $230.1 million contract to produce 32 chassis for the new Amphibious Combat Vehicle Recovery variant, addressing a critical operational vulnerability by providing a dedicated platform to retrieve disabled combat vehicles in contested environments through 2029.

The Bottom Line

Contract Value: BAE Systems secured $230.1 million to manufacture 32 chassis for the ACV recovery variant (ACV-R).

BAE Systems secured $230.1 million to manufacture 32 chassis for the ACV recovery variant (ACV-R). Timeline: Production is slated to run through 2029, primarily at the company’s York, Pennsylvania manufacturing facility.

Production is slated to run through 2029, primarily at the company’s York, Pennsylvania manufacturing facility. Fleet Integration: The ACV-R adds a specialized recovery role to the existing modular vehicle family, reducing reliance on improvised towing methods during field operations.

York Manufacturing Facility Leads Production Through 2029

Work on the 32 chassis will take place primarily at BAE Systems facilities located in York, Pennsylvania. The $230.1 million award extends production operations through 2029, giving the Marine Corps a steady timeline to integrate the new variant into its broader modernizations of amphibious capabilities.

The program leverages a shared modular architecture already utilized across the ACV family. This common underlying design allows maintenance crews and vehicle operators to service the recovery variant alongside existing models, minimizing the logistical footprint required when operating far from established support infrastructure.

Integrating Palfinger Cranes at Anniston Army Depot

The ACV Recovery Mission Role variant requires specialized heavy-lift equipment to safely retrieve disabled combat vehicles from active zones. The platform’s recovery system centers on an integrated Palfinger crane designed to lift and move damaged equipment out of immediate danger.

Final integration and crane design will be managed by the U.S. government at the Anniston Army Depot in Alabama. Once that specialized integration work concludes, the Marine Corps will issue the ACV-R directly to its Fleet Marine Force units.

Expanding the Modular ACV Fleet Architecture

The Marine Corps continues to transition its amphibious vehicle fleet toward the modular ACV platform to transport personnel from ship to shore and maintain operational momentum on land. The recovery variant joins an established lineup that includes the personnel-carrying ACV-P, the command-and-control ACV-C, and the 30-millimeter weapon system-equipped ACV-30.

The ACV-R represents an important addition to the Marine Corps’ fleet, stated BAE Systems Vice President of Amphibious Vehicles Rebecca McGrane, highlighting the cooperative development partnership between the defense contractor and the military service.

ACV Variant Primary Mission Role Key Equipment ACV-P Personnel Transport Troop seating and equipment storage ACV-30 Firepower Support 30-millimeter weapon system ACV-C Command and Control Communications and coordination suite ACV-R Vehicle Recovery Palfinger crane and heavy recovery gear

Deploying the ACV-R addresses the tactical hazard of a disabled vehicle blocking narrow movement corridors or remaining exposed to hostile action. By removing improvised recovery arrangements, the dedicated platform allows frontline units to retrieve stranded assets and route them efficiently toward heavy maintenance support.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.