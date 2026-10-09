Parents of Slain Australian Surfers Plead for Maximum Sentence in Mexico Murder Trial

The parents of slain Australian surfers Callum and Jake Robinson told an Ensenada courtroom on October 9, 2026, that their world stopped the day their sons were murdered in Mexico, delivering an emotional final plea for the three accused killers to be locked up forever.

Martin Robinson held his wife Debra as she addressed judge Raúl Hernández Arellano on the final day of the murder trial, stating that their lives would never be the same while their love for the brothers would never fade. The couple attended every day of the proceedings in Ensenada on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, which began in early September 2026, as reported by The Age and Brisbane Times.

A Trial Nearing Verdict in Baja California

Judge Raúl Hernández Arellano is set to rule on the guilt or innocence of the three accused murderers on Friday afternoon following a five-week trial. The case stems from the disappearance of the Robinson brothers and their American friend Carter Rhoad in late April 2024 while camping in a remote surfing spot in Baja California, a region known for drug cartels and gang violence. Days later, investigators discovered their bodies shot down a well.

Prosecutors maintained that the three tourists were killed in a robbery gone wrong. During Thursday’s six-hour hearing, which concluded at 7:30 pm Ensenada time, both sides delivered closing arguments and contested the admissibility of evidence. The three defendants sat in orange prison jumpsuits with shackled ankles, remaining silent and declining to address the court.

Final Statements and Evidence Debated

Debra Robinson highlighted testimony that her sons pleaded for mercy in their final moments, noting that those pleas were ignored and later mocked. She described Callum as a talented lacrosse player, surfer, and coach, and Jake as a dedicated doctor who she envisioned caring for them in their later years. She asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence on the defendants.

Natalie Weirtz, the fiancée of Carter Rhoad, also spoke via video link, remembering Rhoad as a vibrant and adventurous soulmate who dedicated his life to volunteering and helping vulnerable people.

During closing arguments, prosecutors detailed physical evidence and witness testimony, including statements from Ari Gisell, the former girlfriend of alleged ringleader Jesús Gerardo García, also known as El Kekas. Gisell previously testified that García confessed to the killings. Defence lawyers argued that the evidence was circumstantial, legally deficient, and insufficient to tie the defendants to the crime scene or the weapons recovered.

The judge pushed the verdict timing from Friday morning to midday following the late conclusion of closing arguments. The Robinsons plan to leave Mexico on Friday afternoon to return to Perth the following week.