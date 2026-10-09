Dak Prescott Did Not Appreciate Stadium Worker Calling Cowboys Loss Embarrassing

Following a 24-16 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott confronted a stadium worker who heckled him in the AT&T Stadium tunnel.

The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 5 as heavy favorites against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad starting rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels in place of the injured Baker Mayfield. Instead of an expected bounce-back win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Cowboys dropped to 2-3 on the season with a 24-16 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

The offensive struggles featured Dak Prescott completing 24 of 42 passes for 316 yards with one touchdown and two backbreaking interceptions, including a tipped-ball turnover that effectively ended the team’s final comeback attempt in the closing minutes.

Tunnel Confrontation After Thursday Night Defeat

As Prescott walked through the stadium tunnel toward the locker room still in uniform, an onlooker identified as a driver employed by a third-party contractor shouted a single word from the hallway: embarrassing .

Photo: larrybrownsports.com

Get his ass out of here. The employee walked toward the spot, but the contractor had already left the area.

Addressing reporters after the game, Prescott explained his reaction without hiding his displeasure at the interaction.

When he said it I just happened to look at him, and at that point he looked away, didn’t look, and when I turned my head back, he said something else. So that’s the part that, just as a man or a person, feel free to speak your mind. Just speak it. Don’t coward away from the reaction that you’re going to get. If you’re saying it’s embarrassing, say it’s embarrassing. If you’re saying it to me, say it to me. Don’t go back on it. That’s all it was. I hate that it’s even being talked about, to be honest with you. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback

While Prescott acknowledged that the team was definitely supposed to win the prime-time matchup against a winless visiting side, he drew a line at labeling the outcome itself with that specific term out of respect for Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles and his defensive staff.

Brian Schottenheimer Responds to Boos and Disputed Disrespect

In the locker room, Brian Schottenheimer addressed the squad about missed execution across the board. The Dallas defense surrendered 419 total yards while struggling to contain Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, who tallied 165 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries alongside a receiving score.

Photo: Nbcsports

Speaking to the media afterward, Schottenheimer faced questions about both the team’s defensive collapse and the tunnel incident involving his quarterback.

I didn’t say I didn’t take it as disrespect. You said that. I didn’t say that. I said it’s motivating. People are allowed to say what they want to say. Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys coach

Earlier in the exchange, the coach emphasized that the team’s sole focus remained internal as they prepare for a lengthy layoff before their next outing.

Motivating. Motivating. We believe in what we’re doing. We believe we have good players and good coaches. We believe the solution is in this room, and we’re going to get back to work. Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys coach

Preparation for Week 6 Against the Green Bay Packers

The home defeat leaves the Cowboys searching for answers during an extended 10-day break before facing the Green Bay Packers in Week 6. Schottenheimer pointed to glaring failures across all three phases of the game against Tampa Bay, noting that the roster understands the high standards required in the National Football League.

Disappointed, for sure. I think told the guys in there, it was missed opportunities. We didn’t really play good in all three phases. Certainly not good enough to win a game in the National Football League. And they know that. Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys coach