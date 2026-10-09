Tenzing Everest Drama Movie Sets October 2026 Release Date

Directed by Jennifer Peedom and starring Genden Phuntsok alongside Tom Hiddleston, the new feature drama Tenzing chronicles the life of Tenzing Norgay and his historic 1953 ascent of Mount Everest. The film opens in select theaters on October 9, 2026, ahead of its global Apple TV release on October 16, 2026.

Decades after Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay first stood atop the world’s highest peak on May 29, 1953, a new narrative feature film aims to reframe the historic milestone. While Hillary received a knighthood and widespread acclaim in the West, Norgay’s legacy was often portrayed as the Sherpa who accompanied and helped rather than an equal partner in the achievement. Director Jennifer Peedom sought to correct that historical imbalance by placing the Nepalese-Indian Sherpa mountaineer at the center of the frame.

Finding Genden Phuntsok and Building the Cast

Peedom ultimately cast Tibetan actor Genden Phuntsok in the lead role, drawing on his work in films by the filmmaker Pema Tseden. The production also features Golden Globe winner Tom Hiddleston as Edmund Hillary, and Academy Award, Golden Globe and Actor Award nominee Willem Dafoe as British expedition leader Colonel John Hunt, alongside Caitríona Balfe as expedition secretary Jill Henderson, Thinley Lhamo as Tenzing’s wife Dawa, and Tenzin Dalha. The project also received the blessing of Tenzing’s eldest son, Norbu Tenzing, who came aboard as an executive producer.

Phuntsok stars alongside Tom Hiddleston, who portrays Edmund Hillary, and Willem Dafoe, who plays British expedition leader Colonel John Hunt. Rather than placing Hiddleston’s character at the forefront as a conventional Hollywood biopic might do, the film focuses on the multicultural partnership between Norgay and Hillary as outsiders within a British-led expedition team. Attendees at the red carpet event at the Directors Guild of America Theater in New York included stars Genden Phuntsok, Tom Hiddleston, Willem Dafoe, Thinley Lhamo and more.

High-Altitude Production Across Nepal and New Zealand

Cast members underwent rigorous mountaineering preparation, adapting to thin air and freezing temperatures without relying on easy shortcuts. Phuntsok prepared for the role by living for ten days with Phurba Tashi Sherpa, the subject of Peedom’s 2015 documentary Sherpa. The project filmed on location at high altitudes, firstly in Nepal and then at Aoraki/Mount Cook in New Zealand’s Southern Alps, which stood in for Everest’s peak under the lens of Australian cinematographer Stefan Duscio, with plates shot on the actual Everest dropped into the deep background. The production also consulted closely with Sherpa community members and cultural advisers whose perspectives shaped both the screenplay and many of the choices Peedom made.

Photo: Outside Magazine

“There were no easy shortcuts for the actors in the film as they were all put through their paces learning the intricate skills of mountaineering and acclimatising to the freezing cold, thin air.” Jennifer Peedom, Director

Reframing Norgay’s Spiritual Journey and Historical Legacy

The film weaves flashbacks of Norgay’s early life as a boy herding yak with his family on the high Tibetan plateau—portrayed by Samdrup Dorje Lama—as well as his growing love as a teenager played by Tenzin Dalha for mountaineering and his future wife Dawa, played by Thinley Lhamo, alongside the 1953 expedition narrative. Drawing inspiration from Ed Douglas’s book Tenzing: Hero of Everest according to Radio Times, the screenplay by Luke Davies highlights how Norgay viewed the climb not merely as a physical conquest, but as a deeply personal spiritual pilgrimage to Chomolungma, the sacred mountain known to Tibetans as the Goddess Mother of the World.