International Car Theft Ring Smashed After 1.5 Million Euro Keyless Go Heists

German investigators have dismantled an international car-theft ring responsible for lifting 43 high-end luxury vehicles across Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, causing an estimated 1.5 million euros in damage, SWR Aktuell reported. The operation, which involved coordinated raids across three European countries, targeted a network that exploited vulnerabilities in modern vehicle security.

Cross-Border Coordination Leading to Four Arrests

The breakthrough came early in the week when law enforcement agencies across Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Italy executed a series of synchronized raids. According to Badische Zeitung, citing the German Press Agency (dpa), investigators arrested four Ukrainian nationals ranging in age from 24 to 35.

The alleged ringleader, a 24-year-old, was captured in the greater Prague area on Tuesday. Simultaneously, authorities in Poland apprehended a 27-year-old suspected logistics coordinator. Italian special forces in Milan detained a third suspect that same day, while a fourth man, aged 34 or 35, was picked up at Prague Airport on Wednesday. Heilbronn police officers traveled directly to Poland and the Czech Republic to participate in the arrests, marking the culmination of an investigation that began in 2024.

The Mechanics of Keyless-Go Exploitation

The criminal syndicate relied on specialized technology to bypass modern electronic entry systems without forcing locks or stealing physical keys. Keyless-Go systems permit drivers to open and start vehicles automatically when an authorized key fob is nearby, relying on continuous radio frequency transmissions.

Investigators recovered specialized relay-attack hardware during the international searches. These devices intercept and amplify the radio signals emitted by key fobs inside a victim’s home, tricking the parked vehicle into registering the key as present next to the door handle. The group primarily operated throughout 2024 and early 2025, targeting luxury automobiles in regions like Heilbronn before immediately transporting the stolen vehicles across the Czech border into Poland.

Mitigation Strategies and Manufacturer Countermeasures

Automotive clubs and manufacturers have increasingly pushed back against remote-relay vulnerabilities. The ADAC recommends storing key fobs away from exterior entryways, windows, and hallways, or placing them inside signal-blocking metal containers and Faraday pouches. Drivers can also manually deactivate the keyless function on many modern models.

Photo: badische-zeitung.de

To render relay hardware obsolete, automotive engineers have introduced Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology into newer key fobs. Unlike traditional radio frequencies, UWB antennas measure the exact time of flight for signals traveling between the key and the vehicle, ensuring the fob is physically close to the door before unlocking. Other manufacturers integrate microelectromechanical motion sensors (MEMS) into the key itself, automatically cutting off radio transmissions if the fob remains stationary on a hallway table overnight.