Severe Storms and Waterspouts Strike Italy Causing Injuries and Heavy Damage

An extraordinary wave of severe autumn weather tore across Italy on Friday, October 9, 2026, culminating in a destructive double waterspout that slammed into the Sicilian coast of Trapani. According to ANSA, the atmospheric vortex formed off the port of Marsala before marching onshore, leaving a trail of shattered infrastructure, crushed vehicles, and nine reported injuries—four of them children.

Twin Waterspouts and School Devastation in Marsala and Petrosino

The morning tempest made its most terrifying strike when a tornado hit the Alcide De Gasperi school complex in the Terrenove Bambina district of Marsala. At the moment of the impact, 273 children were inside the building. Headmaster Leonardo Gulotta recounted how staff members herded students away from the path of destruction as the storm ripped the roof off the annex. “A waterspout fully struck the Terrenove branch and totally destroyed it,” Gulotta explained, noting that quick thinking by faculty prevented a greater catastrophe. While structural damage was absolute, injuries among the pupils were mercifully limited to minor cuts and bruises.

Parallel to the school disaster, the neighboring community of Petrosino absorbed an equally violent blow. The storm battered the town, flinging an automobile off the road and into a ravine, which injured two occupants who were subsequently rushed to the hospital. According to local reporting by 3BMeteo, Mayor Giacomo Anastasi confirmed that the town’s municipal ecological center was destroyed and that permangono gravi criticità lungo la strada provinciale 84.

The Strategic Directorate of the Trapani local health authority (ASP) activated its internal emergency protocol for a mass influx of patients, deploying psychological support units alongside physical trauma care. The hospital in Marsala admitted four children and five adults, all treated primarily for lacerations and abrasions.

Widespread Deluges and Infrastructure Collapses Across Northern and Central Italy

While Sicily dealt with tornadic winds, northern and central regions grappled with torrential downpours that transformed streets into canals. In Castelleone, within the Cremona province, a violent overnight storm dumped nearly 100 millimeters of rain in just a few hours, accompanied by punishing hail and wind gusts. Leggo.it reported that the deluge left up to 30 centimeters of standing water in streets and basements, even threatening the lower level of the local retirement home and keeping firefighters deployed until dawn.

The severe weather system also battered the Tyrrhenian coast and the capital’s southern littoral. Fire crews in Rome managed dozens of emergency calls regarding downed limbs and flooded cellars across Anzio and Nettuno, particularly along Via Ardeatina and Via Casal di Claudia, where a perimeter wall partially collapsed.

Naples Flooding and the Island Isolation of Ischia

Further south, the Campania region bore the brunt of sustained downpours. Naples faced severe urban flooding in neighborhoods like Fuorigrotta and Bagnoli, while a commercial storefront wall collapsed overnight in Pozzuoli. A massive tree crashed down onto Via Guantai Nuovi directly in front of the local INPS social security headquarters, and rising waters forced the temporary closure of the State Road 7 “Quater via Domitiana” near Giugliano in Campania. In the city of Brindisi, firefighters have been working without interruption since the previous night to tackle severe damage and widespread flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

Photo: Il Messaggero

A total telecommunications blackout struck all six of the island municipalities at approximately 7:45 p.m., cutting off internet, mobile, and landline services for over two hours before connections were restored at 10:15 p.m.

National Emergency Response and Active Weather Warnings

Il Messaggero detailed orange and yellow weather warnings across multiple regions, including Campania, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, Basilicata, Calabria, and Sicily. The Civil Protection Department issued an adverse weather notice for October 9, predicting persistent scattered to widespread precipitation, predominantly in the form of showers or thunderstorms, affecting Campania, southern Lazio, internal Abruzzo and Molise, alongside Tyrrhenian and Ionian Basilicata, Calabria, and Sicily. Furthermore, a yellow alert was assessed for sectors of Piedmont, Lombardy, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lazio, and Campania, as well as the entire territories of Tuscany, Marche, Umbria, Abruzzo, Molise, Basilicata, Puglia, Calabria, and Sicily. Across 46 municipalities in Campania, local authorities ordered precautionary school closures.

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As recovery efforts get underway in Trapani and across the peninsula, emergency services continue clearing debris from blocked thoroughfares.