Study reveals obstructive sleep apnea affects 40% in severe mental illness

Obstructive sleep apnea affects approximately 40% of patients with severe mental illness, yet symptoms like fatigue and daytime sleepiness are frequently misattributed to psychiatric disorders or medications, delaying crucial diagnoses and increasing long-term health risks.

Decoding the Clinical Implications

For patients navigating conditions like schizophrenia, major depressive disorder, or bipolar disorder, physical exhaustion is often treated as a standard behavioral side effect. However, a large systematic review and meta-analysis published in the November issue of Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica reveals a deeply intertwined physiological crisis. Led by Constanza Sommerhoff of the Bipolar and Depressive Disorders Unit at Hospital Clínic of Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, the study evaluated data across 55 investigations, encompassing 10,494 patients.

The pooled prevalence of objectively measured obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)—a disorder characterized by repetitive upper airway collapse during sleep—stood at 41.2% across clinical and sleep-referral settings. When researchers analyzed screening questionnaires, nearly half of all patients with severe mental illness (46.7%) were classified as being at high risk for the condition. These numbers demonstrate that sleep-disordered breathing is not merely a comorbid quirk, but a pervasive, systemic threat within psychiatric populations.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Look Beyond the Diagnosis: Persistent daytime sleepiness and fatigue in psychiatric patients may signal obstructed breathing rather than just depression or medication sedation.

Persistent daytime sleepiness and fatigue in psychiatric patients may signal obstructed breathing rather than just depression or medication sedation. Beyond Body Mass Index: While obesity is an important risk factor, OSA can also affect younger adults and patients without marked obesity.

While obesity is an important risk factor, OSA can also affect younger adults and patients without marked obesity. Treatability Matters: Existing evidence suggests that OSA treatment can improve sleep quality, daytime sleepiness, cognition, and quality of life.

Unpacking the Overlap Between Psychiatry and Pulmonology

The diagnostic overlap between OSA and severe mental illness creates a clinical blind spot. Symptoms such as cognitive impairment, poor concentration, irritability, and low motivation mimic psychiatric deterioration. Furthermore, psychotropic medications often induce sedation, respiratory depression, and significant weight gain, masking the underlying respiratory pathology.

The data also showed that excessive daytime sleepiness affected 39.2% of the overall patient cohort, climbing to 44.8% among those diagnosed with major depressive disorder.

Psychiatric Diagnosis Objectively Measured OSA Prevalence High Risk via Questionnaires Schizophrenia 38.3% 51.8% Major Depressive Disorder 38.2% 42.9% Bipolar Disorder 35.6% 34.2%

The study highlights a relative risk: in comparative analyses, severe mental illness was associated with almost seven times the odds of OSA compared to healthy controls, though researchers noted that this specific comparative pool relied on limited data. Beyond sleep fragmentation, untreated OSA carries increased risk for hypertension, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease, diabetes, cognitive decline, and accidents.

Wider Health System Realities and Early Neurodegenerative Risks

The physical toll of severe psychiatric conditions extends far beyond nocturnal breathing issues. Data from a large-scale study published in September 2026 in European Neuropsychopharmacology, examining nearly 700,000 health records from Catalonia, Spain, revealed that individuals living with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression face a substantially elevated risk of dementia across all adult age groups. Furthermore, the findings showed that adults aged 30 to 39 with severe mental illness exhibited more than 20 times the odds of developing dementia compared to individuals without a psychiatric diagnosis.

These concurrent findings underscore a systemic failure in healthcare delivery: the artificial division between mental and physical medicine. When sleep apnea remains undiagnosed in psychiatric wards, the cascading metabolic and neurological strain compounds existing vulnerabilities, raising the likelihood of early-adulthood stroke and progressive cognitive impairment.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Polysomnography for every patient is neither feasible nor necessary, but clinicians are urged to consider screening for OSA in patients with severe mental illness. Clinicians should not rule out OSA based on BMI alone.

How sleep apnea affects your weight

Clinicians are urged to provide rigorous behavioral support, mask-fitting education, and desensitization protocols to help patients navigate continuous positive airway pressure therapy successfully, rather than assuming adherence is impossible.

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