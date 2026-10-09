Twelve politicians were granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) in 19 criminal

Twelve Politicians Granted DNAAs in 19 Cases

Parliamentary data provided by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman Said reveals that between 2010 and July 2026, 12 politicians received a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) across 19 criminal cases between 2010.

The disclosure, detailed in a written reply to Pakatan Harapan’s Labis MP Pang Hok Liong, covers cases heard in the High Court, Sessions Courts, and Magistrates’ Courts nationwide. Azalina did not name the politicians or detail their specific offenses, noting that the data was put together by the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court following an examination of judicial files from that timeframe.

Defending the Scope of Prosecutorial Power

Addressing the legal implications, Azalina clarified that receiving a DNAA does not clear an individual of their accusations, seeing as the legal proceedings can be initiated anew. Unlike civil lawsuits, criminal matters do not face a statute of limitations, meaning people who receive a DNAA can face trial once more for identical offenses if prosecutors choose to do so relying on the case’s facts, evidence, and progress.

Photo: thestar.com.my

Routing Inquiries to the Attorney-General

For details on specific cases, the minister directed lawmakers to refer to the Attorney-General’s Chambers, which maintains records and information on prosecutions. Azalina addressed separate parliamentary inquiries regarding Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, referencing an Attorney-General’s Chambers media statement dated Jan 8 that explained the decision to withdraw charges against the Bagan Datuk MP.

The Precedents Shaping Public Scrutiny

Past rulings granting DNAAs to political figures have generated significant debate, with the most prominent instance occurring in September 2023 when the Shah Alam High Court issued a DNAA to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi concerning 47 counts of corruption, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering connected to Yayasan Akalbudi. The decision followed an application by the prosecution, despite Zahid, who is a deputy prime minister, having been called to enter his defence in March 2022.

Previously, in May 2020, the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court issued a DNAA to Riza Aziz—stepson of ex-premier Najib Abdul Razak—regarding five counts of money laundering associated with 1MDB monies, following an arrangement where he consented to surrender assets valued at approximately US$107 million (RM437 million).

Records Remain with Attorney-General’s Chambers

With court records remaining between the judiciary’s statistical registries and the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the identities of the politicians and their specific charges remain outside the parliamentary record.