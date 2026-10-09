Nebraska Volleyball Defeats Indiana to Move to 16-0 Record

Nebraska volleyball extended its perfect season to 16-0 on Thursday evening, securing a 3-0 sweep against No. 15 Indiana during the conclusion of a three-match road trip. The dominant performance showcased the depth of the Husker frontline, though the Hoosier offense managed to test Nebraska’s block more than any opponent has this year.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Manaia Ogbechie (8 kills, 6 blocks): Cemented her value with defensive containment at the net alongside high-percentage swings.

Cemented her value with defensive containment at the net alongside high-percentage swings. Wisconsin Clash: The upcoming showdown against No. 7 Wisconsin carries seeding implications for the inaugural Big Ten Tournament.

Feed the Middles

The middle duo of senior Andi Jackson and sophomore Manaia Ogbechie established control of the tempo early in the match. Jackson, earning back-to-back Big Ten Player of the Week honors, finished the evening with nine kills while recording a .471 hitting percentage. According to reporting from The Daily Nebraskan, Ogbechie provided a .500 hitting percentage on eight kills, alongside a team-high six blocks.

Player Kills Hitting Pct. Blocks Andi Jackson 9 .471 — Manaia Ogbechie 8 .500 6

Hoosier Attacks Challenge the Frontline

Indiana mounted a notable offensive push that forced adjustments from the Husker defense. In Set 2, the Hoosiers tallied 13 total kills on a .333 hitting percentage, the most kills and highest hitting percentage a team has recorded against Nebraska all season. By scheming outside attacks to bypass Jackson and Ogbechie in the center of the court, Indiana finished the match with a .282 team hitting percentage, the highest allowed by the Huskers in a match this season.

Capitalizing on Opponent Errors

While Indiana maintained competitive stretches throughout the three sets, unforced mistakes derailed their momentum. The Hoosiers recorded 13 service errors compared to just three for Nebraska. Meanwhile, the Huskers maintained a clean defensive rotation, posting 36 team digs with only two receiving errors to seal the 3-0 victory.

Nebraska returns home to host No. 7 Wisconsin in a conference matchup scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Fox, with both programs carrying undefeated conference records into the fixture.

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