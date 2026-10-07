No. 23 Colorado volleyball faces No. 11 Arizona State on Friday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. MT in Tempe, Arizona, in a top-25 Big 12 Conference matchup. The Buffaloes enter the fixture at 11-3 overall following a four-set upset win over No. 21 Baylor, looking to snap a five-match losing streak against the Sun Devils.

The Stakes

The upcoming fixture marks the 30th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Arizona State holding the edge in the series history. According to cubuffs.com, Colorado is seeking its first victory against the Sun Devils since dropping five consecutive matches. The Buffaloes travel to Tempe after securing their first ranked conference win of the season against Baylor, a victory that pushed their record to 9-0 when claiming the opening set.

Head coach JJ Van Niel has steered Arizona State to back-to-back Big 12 championships across the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The Sun Devils maintain a matching 11-3 overall record and a 2-1 conference mark. Their offensive system relies heavily on an upperclassman trio, featuring senior Noemie Glover and junior Una Vajagic, who pace the squad with 3.77 and 3.73 kills per set respectively. Graduate pin hitter Aniya Clinton adds another 2.63 kills per set to a unit that ranks second in the Big 12 across major statistical categories including opponent digs, assists, kills, blocks, and hitting efficiency.

Statistical Tale of the Tape

Team Record Conference Record Blocks / Set Opponent Hitting Pct No. 23 Colorado 11-3 2-2 2.92 .170 No. 11 Arizona State 11-3 2-1 2.48 .225

The underlying metrics point to a battle between Colorado’s elite front-row defense and Arizona State’s balanced offensive distribution. cubuffs.com notes that the Buffaloes stand eighth in the entire NCAA in blocks per set at 2.92, while holding opponents to a .170 hitting percentage that ranks third in the conference. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils hit at a .225 clip and average 2.48 blocks per set under Van Niel’s tactical framework.

Individual milestones add further texture to the visitors’ lineup. Ylivainio became the fastest setter in the rally-scoring era at Colorado to eclipse 500 career assists, reaching the mark in just 14 matches. Sophomore pin attacker Ines Lodasa comes off a stellar performance against Baylor where she tied her career high with five aces, alongside nine digs and three blocks.

Match Broadcast Details

The top-25 clash gets underway at 8 p.m. MT on Friday, Oct. 9. Fans can follow the action via live streaming on ESPN+, with live statistics hosted on CUBuffs.com.

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