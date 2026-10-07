JAMA Psychiatry Study Links ADHD to Higher Risk of Dementia

Adults diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder face more than a four-fold increase in the risk of developing dementia or mild cognitive impairment later in life, according to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry. Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine analyzed health records and genetic data from over 187,000 adults aged 50 and older enrolled in the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program.

ADHD Increases Likelihood of Late-Life Cognitive Decline

Elevated Risk: Adults with ADHD show a significantly higher statistical likelihood of developing late-life cognitive decline compared to peers without ADHD.

Adults with ADHD show a significantly higher statistical likelihood of developing late-life cognitive decline compared to peers without ADHD. Genetic Influence: Individuals carrying high genetic risk scores for ADHD face a 35% greater chance of developing dementia, even without a formal medical diagnosis.

The investigation tracked health outcomes within a large U.S. cohort to understand the long-term neurological trajectory of adults managing neurodevelopmental conditions. Investigators found that 6.7% of participants with documented ADHD developed dementia or mild cognitive impairment. In contrast, only 3.4% of participants without ADHD experienced similar cognitive decline.

After adjusting for demographic variables such as age, sex, and underlying health conditions, the research team determined that the presence of ADHD correlated with more than a four-fold risk of cognitive impairment over time. Experts evaluating these patterns are now urging healthcare systems to consider regular cognitive monitoring for aging adults with the condition.

To test whether early, undetected cognitive symptoms were simply misdiagnosed as ADHD prior to a formal dementia evaluation, the research team applied a strict temporal filter. The statistical association remained significant even when investigators required an eight-year gap between an initial ADHD diagnosis and the onset of cognitive impairment.

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Genetic Risk Scores Correlate with Dementia Chance

Beyond clinical diagnoses, the research team calculated a genetic risk score for every study participant. This metric measures how heavily common genetic variants associate with ADHD, independent of whether a person ever received a formal label. Individuals possessing the highest genetic risk scores faced a 35% greater chance of developing dementia than those with the lowest scores.

“This doesn’t prove that ADHD causes dementia, but seeing the same pattern show up independently in medical records and in people’s genes gives us greater confidence that the association is not simply an artifact of how ADHD gets diagnosed. Two different kinds of evidence are pointing in the same direction,” said Tharick A. Pascoal, M.D., Ph.D., senior author and associate professor of psychiatry and neurology at Pitt.

This work builds directly upon earlier research from the Pascoal laboratory, including a 2022 investigation that first connected ADHD genetic predispositions to Alzheimer’s-related neurological changes in cognitively unimpaired older adults. By combining longitudinal health records with genetic sequencing on this scale, scientists can isolate patterns that traditional, smaller studies often miss.

Study Parameter Participant Group Observed Outcome Clinical Diagnosis Cohort Adults Aged 50+ (All of Us Program) 6.7% of ADHD participants developed dementia/cognitive impairment vs. 3.4% without ADHD. Genetic Risk Stratification High vs. Low Genetic Risk Scores Participants with the highest genetic risk faced a 35% greater chance of developing dementia.

Healthcare Utilization and Patient Quality of Life

The study also revealed that an ADHD diagnosis compounds the difficulties of managing cognitive decline. Participants with both dementia and ADHD reported lower quality of life, worse mental health, and less social satisfaction compared to individuals diagnosed with dementia alone.

Douglas Teixiera Leffa, M.D., Ph.D., who recently completed his psychiatry residency at UPMC, noted that replicating these international patterns within a large U.S. sample reinforces the need to treat ADHD as a meaningful variable in cognitive aging.

Despite these findings, critical questions remain unanswered. Investigators have yet to determine whether pharmacological treatments, such as stimulant medications, modify dementia risk over time. Researchers are also examining whether management of cardiovascular health—a factor linked to both conditions—could protect cognitive function in aging populations.

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