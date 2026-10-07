Woman Cleared of Killing Son Sentenced for Fraud, 1News Reported

Maree Mavis Crabtree, a 59-year-old woman who was cleared of murder charges, has been sentenced to one month in jail for fraud, bringing a nine-year legal saga to an end, 1News reported.

Guilty Pleas in Brisbane District Court

Crabtree faced the Brisbane District Court on Tuesday and entered guilty pleas to multiple counts of deception. She admitted to two counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception after continuing to accept carer payments in late 2017 for her daughter Tara, despite the two no longer living together. In addition, she pleaded guilty to one count of fraud totaling at least AU$30,000 (NZ$37,349.85) for accepting assistance payments from a disability organisation without declaring that she had moved interstate. When Judge David Kent KC asked if she had anything further to say, Crabtree simply answered “no.”

The Long Road Through the Courts

The sentencing closes a turbulent chapter that began years prior. Crabtree stood trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court in April accused of murdering her 26-year-old son, Jonathan, by lacing his fruit smoothie with prescription painkillers on July 19, 2017, at the family’s Gold Coast home, before making a AU$125,000 (NZ$155,624) insurance claim. Pre-recorded evidence during the trial featured testimony from her daughter Tara, who stated she watched the hallway and kitchen while her mother crushed prescription painkillers and anti-anxiety tablets as Jonathan lay passed out in bed. Meanwhile, Crabtree’s defence team challenged Tara’s credibility, pointing to her diminished intellectual capacity and potential financial gain from her mother’s imprisonment, while alternatively suggesting Jonathan might have committed suicide or suffered an accidental overdose.

In May, a Brisbane Supreme Court jury deliberated for nearly two-and-a-half days before returning verdicts of not guilty to murder, attempted murder, and fraud relating to the death. Crabtree had spent six years on remand after her initial trial ended in a mistrial in 2024, at which point she was granted bail. She had originally been accused of murdering her 18-year-old daughter Erin in 2012, but that charge was officially dropped during a case review in June.

Prosecution Arguments and Defence Submissions

Commonwealth prosecutor Sunny van den Berg told the court on Tuesday that the carer payment offenses represented a serious example of social security fraud, noting that Crabtree claimed payments for Tara from the time she entered care in August 2017 until shortly before Crabtree’s arrest in January 2018. Crown prosecutor Zachary Kaplan added that Crabtree also defrauded the disability care organisation Lifestyle Solutions of almost AU$140,000 (NZ$174,299) over a four-year period by repeatedly lying and claiming she was only temporarily residing in Queensland.

In response, defence barrister Susan Anderson emphasised the heavy toll of Crabtree’s time in custody, noting she spent the entire remand period in protective custody, endured COVID-19 lockdowns behind bars, and had to grieve the deaths of her two other children while incarcerated. She was convicted and not further punished for the state fraud offence. Having already served the required time on remand, Crabtree was released immediately and declined to comment as she walked away from the courtroom.