Crystal Jade closes 4 Singapore outlets and terminates 120 staff, per CNA

Crystal Jade has closed four outlets in Singapore and issued termination notices to roughly 120 employees as financial advisory firm Kroll executes a restructuring plan ahead of a proposed sale of the restaurant group, according to channelnewsasia.com.

Restructuring Metrics and Operational Scale

Four outlets ceased operations on October 6, reducing the restaurant group’s footprint in Singapore to nine active locations.

Termination notices were distributed to approximately 120 workers across the closed sites and select corporate functions.

Following the reorganisation, the Singapore holding company retains a workforce of about 210 employees.

Outlets Closed and Receivership Timeline

The four dining establishments that ceased trading on October 6 comprise three Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao locations at Bugis Junction, Toa Payoh, and i12 Katong, alongside a Crystal Jade GO outlet at Oasis Terraces in Punggol, channelnewsasia.com reported. The closures follow the September 29 appointment of representatives from financial and risk advisory firm Kroll as receivers over the holding companies governing Crystal Jade’s operations in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Kroll stated that receivership involves taking control of specific corporate assets to protect or recover their underlying value. The restaurant real estate is being returned directly to respective landlords. Concurrently, the group’s central kitchen facility, Crystal Jade Food Manufacturing, ceased operations on October 5. Kroll clarified that the central kitchen operated outside the formal scope of receivership, with its shutdown decided directly by management as part of broader enterprise-wide restructuring efforts.

Operational Metric Before Restructuring Current Status Active Singapore Outlets 13 locations 9 locations Workforce Strength ~210 employees Central Kitchen Operations Active Ceased (Oct 5)

Receivers Engage Unions to Support Affected Staff

Affected employees have received direct notification regarding their status. According to Kroll, staff will receive salary payments up to their final employment date, and restaurant personnel will continue serving their applicable notice periods while receiving compensation in accordance with their contractual agreements.

Photo: AsiaOne

Although Crystal Jade operates as a non-unionised company, the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) was engaged by the appointed receivers to assist affected members and workers, AsiaOne reported. In collaboration with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), the union curated over 400 job opportunities across food manufacturing, food services, hospitality, wholesale, and retail sectors.

Employer partners including Paris Baguette, Neo Group Bakery, and Din Tai Fung participated in on-site interviews during the communications exercise, The Straits Times noted. FDAWU general secretary Sankaradass S. Chami addressed the development, stating: “We know this will be a difficult and uncertain time for affected members, workers and their families. Our focus is to ensure that members and workers are treated fairly, kept informed and receive the support they need and do not have to face this period of uncertainty alone."

Photo: The Straits Times

Kroll Intends to Sell Remaining Business Entities

Kroll representatives intend to market the remaining business entities for sale as a going concern, aiming to preserve established brand equity, restaurant operations, and enterprise value built over more than three decades since the group’s founding in Singapore in 1991, The Online Citizen reported. The proposed transaction is designed to support long-term business continuity without triggering further operational restructuring beyond the current actions.

Historical filings indicate private equity backing. L Capital Asia, the private equity firm linked to French luxury group LVMH, acquired a 90% stake in Crystal Jade in May 2014, followed by a US$52 million investment from Standard Chartered Private Equity the subsequent year. Bloomberg noted that the enterprise had been charged an annual interest rate of 17 per cent for the Indies Capital loan.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.