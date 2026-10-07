AADE Releases 70-Question Advisory for 2026 Single Payment Applications

Agricultural authorities have released a 70-question advisory to guide the 2026 Single Payment Application process. As thousands of farmers prepare declarations ahead of upcoming payment milestones, new directives clarify rules on land ownership, cadastral overlaps, inheritance cases, and digitized lease agreements across the country.

The transition of responsibilities from the former agricultural payment body to the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has placed administrative work on rural producers following last year’s record financial correction imposed by the European Commission.

Specifically, the Commission had imposed a financial correction of 415,051,036.74 euros on Greece, the largest in the sector’s history, with a substantial portion comprising its main component. With the electronic submission platform opening later than usual, agricultural cooperatives and advisory bodies have raised concerns regarding operational bottlenecks during recent regional consultations.

AADE initially spoke about opening the myAGRO platform by mid-June 2026, but it ultimately opened on August 4 after the authority concluded tax returns that had been extended until July 24. This year’s Single Payment Application (EAE) processes the liquidity for approximately 600,000 agricultural holdings, underpinned by an initial planning for payments totaling a substantial sum.

Photo: Agrotypos

AADE Issues Rules On Leases, Land Ownership, and Cadastral Overlaps

To address uncertainty among agricultural consultants, the tax authority published an extensive document answering 70 recurring questions regarding the 2026 application cycle. A central focus of the new guidance involves electronic leases registered in the digital database. The agency confirmed that declarations visible in the system will be accepted as valid regardless of whether explicit acceptance has been registered, provided they were active by May 31, 2026. Furthermore, if a lease does not appear in myAGRO, manual entry of the lease is permitted in the application so that submission is not delayed, and electronic entry of paper leases is allowed without penalties under POL. 1083/2017.

Producers grappling with boundary discrepancies can utilize a system tool to address neighbouring overlaps. When digital property boundaries conflict with adjacent plots, the mapping interface displays the overlap without exposing private owner details, preserving data privacy while giving farmers a mechanism to resolve boundary disputes.

For deaths occurring from January 1, 2026, and onward, the heir may submit the EAE 2026 under the deceased’s Tax Identification Number (AFM), provided the submitter appears as an heir in AADE’s Tax Registry.

Landowners Without Cadastral Identifiers Still Qualify for Payments

Unresolved cadastral mapping has created hurdles for landowners trying to match their plots with official National Cadastre identifiers. According to the updated clarifications, parcels affected by missing identifiers due to uncompleted land consolidation, pending appeals, or inheritance will still qualify for inclusion in upcoming advances and December disbursements, provided producers submit supporting documentation or a sworn statement via digital governance portals.

Photo: tastv

Payment calendars remain tight as the autumn deadlines approach.

Advisory Guidelines for Young Farmers and Livestock Registries

Special provisions have also been established for specific demographic groups and livestock owners.

For livestock producers, the alignment of animal registries with actual herd numbers is mandatory. The tax authority emphasizes that submission bodies must demand concrete documentary evidence for any abnormal increases in declared animal inventory compared to prior inventory reports to prevent unwarranted subsidy claims. The financial correction of 415,051,036.74 euros imposed by the European Commission remains the largest in the sector’s history.