Global energy companies warn that supply buffers are nearly exhausted

Eight months into the armed conflict between the United States and Iran, major global energy companies and trading houses warned that international markets have nearly exhausted the supply buffers that prevented uncontrolled fuel price surges. Executives meeting at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London stated that emergency inventory releases and supply shifts have reached their operational limits.

Low Oil Inventories Drive Reliance on Emergency Releases

Global energy executives warn that commercial and strategic oil inventories have dropped to critical lows following months of maritime disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Western economies face severe storage deficits, forcing a reliance on scheduled emergency releases of 100 million barrels coordinated by the International Energy Agency.

Refined products, particularly diesel, have experienced sharper price increases than crude, pointing to prolonged industrial and transport cost pressures.

Strait of Hormuz Reopening Fails to Restore Commercial Inventories

Despite vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz—a vital maritime chokepoint handling roughly one-fifth of global petroleum and liquefied natural gas—recovering toward pre-conflict levels, the underlying stability of the international energy system remains heavily compromised. International benchmark Brent crude traded below 100 dollars per barrel, masking an acute structural deficit in global storage. During recent months, energy markets have been reminded how deeply the world depends on a supply chain capable of shifting radically in a matter of days.

Shell CEO Wael Sawan noted that system buffers can only absorb so much shock before fresh bottlenecks emerge across global supply routes. He added, hay un límite a cuánto pueden seguir absorbiendo esos amortiguadores. Quizá hayamos mitigado el peor impacto de la crisis, pero solo se puede seguir haciendo eso durante un tiempo antes de que surjan nuevas interrupciones .

The core vulnerability lies in the depletion of Western crude inventories. Vitol CEO Russell Hardy stressed that markets require 10 to 14 million daily barrels to clear the maritime route and satisfy winter demand, noting that Western reserves offer virtually no remaining cushion.

Photo: FCE, noticias sobre coches eléctricos, movilidad eléctrica

Technical Constraints Limit Available Global Commercial Storage

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser pointed out that global commercial storage has dropped below 6 billion barrels, with a significant fraction locked away by technical constraints or government minimum mandates rather than serving as usable operational buffers. Nasser explained that storage limitations include oil left at the bottom of tanks and volumes tied up in pipeline fill, leaving only 10% or less actually available for immediate release. He also remarked, Fueron necesarias muchas negociaciones, pero son 100 millones regarding the IEA agreement.

Nasser highlighted that over 1 billion barrels of land-based commercial crude have been tapped since the onset of the Middle East crisis. Consequently, the Group of Seven (G7) and the International Energy Agency agreed to coordinate the release of an additional 100 million barrels of petroleum and fuels, focusing heavily on diesel supplies. This 100-million-barrel injection sits on top of 400 million barrels authorized previously.

Metric / Reserve Indicator Reported Level or Target Operational Context US Strategic Petroleum Reserve Lowest since October 1982 Constrained emergency buffer against winter demand spikes. Global Commercial Inventories Under 6 billion barrels Includes non-accessible volume tied up in pipeline fill and tank bottoms. IEA Coordinated Release 100 million barrels Additional injection layered on top of 400 million previously authorized. Global Daily Petroleum Demand Approximately 102 million barrels Requires sustained production surpluses to rebuild depleted stocks.

Refined fuel margins have outpaced crude prices, amplifying cost burdens for European manufacturing and logistics sectors reliant on diesel.

Photo: Revista Fortuna

Long-Term Market Fragility Beyond the Winter Season

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth cautioned during the London conference that the elimination of excess inventory margins permanently elevates the price floor for crude.

Rebuilding depleted reserves requires adding approximately 2 million barrels per day of demand over a prolonged period while continuing to meet regular consumption, pointing to a timeline that could span up to two years. Petronas CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik warned that if storage levels drop to absolute minimums, a severe winter could trigger a masacre in the gas market during the first quarter of 2027 amid already depleted natural gas stocks.

With traditional inventory management tools effectively neutralized by prolonged geopolitical friction, policymakers and corporate strategists face a multi-year timeline to restore standard commercial safety margins. This leaves global supply chains permanently exposed to any subsequent disruption in energy transit lanes.