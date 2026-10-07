Home » World » The Rise of the New Left in the United States, Le Monde.fr reported

As the United States approaches the November 3 midterm elections, a revitalized democratic-socialist movement is driving a surge of young activists and candidates into local and national politics, backed by organizations like the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), which now claims 120,000 members, Le Monde.fr reported.

Hitting the Pavement in Koreatown

On a Saturday afternoon in the dense Los Angeles neighborhood of Koreatown, volunteers Tal Levy, 34, and Kyle Scoble, 36, walk through apartment buildings with stacks of campaign literature. Le Monde.fr reported that the two volunteers—an IT professional and a documentary producer—spent their afternoon knocking on doors to drum up support for two Democratic candidates endorsed by the DSA. One candidate is running for the House of Representatives in Washington, while the other seeks the office of Mayor of Los Angeles.

The reception on the ground reflects the hurdles facing insurgent campaigns. Opening his door in a tank top, thirty-something restaurant server Daniel admitted he was not accustomed to voting. When pressed on what might change his mind, Daniel noted he would support a candidate independent of corporate backing. Levy answered immediately: their candidates reject all corporate donations, setting them apart from their opponents.

Mobilizing a New Generation of Organizers

That kind of grassroots retail politics relies on armies of volunteers equipped with mapping apps that catalog every street number to build voter databases. On that Saturday, 300 sympathizers turned out for the DSA day of action across Los Angeles. In Koreatown, the average age of the volunteers stayed under 30, with roughly half participating in a political canvass for the first time.

The DSA operates as a loose political movement rather than a traditional party, yet its membership has climbed from a few thousand individuals ten years ago to 120,000 adherents today.

Metric Past Decade Current Figures DSA Membership A few thousand 120,000 members Canvassing Turnout (LA) Varies 300 volunteers (Koreatown action) Target Election Date N/A November 3 midterms

The Stakes Ahead of the Midterms

Galvanized by prominent national figures such as Bernie Sanders and Zohran Mamdani, this emerging cohort of thirty- and forty-something candidates hopes to translate door-to-door organizing into decisive wins at the ballot box.

As volunteers collect email addresses and distribute leaflets ahead of the November vote, the movement tests whether decentralized, anti-corporate organizing can reshape American electoral politics from the bottom up.