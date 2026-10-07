Taipei Designated Smoking Zone Near Kindergarten Sparks Outrage Over Secondhand Smoke

Taipei’s push toward a smoke-free metropolis has hit a severe urban planning roadblock after a newly designated smoking zone was erected just a twenty-second walk from a local kindergarten, sparking immediate outrage from educators and lawmakers alike.

A teacher with 15 years of experience at a bilingual preschool along Section 4 of Xinyi Road in Da’an District discovered the outdoor smoking area just steps from the school entrance. The placement has forced young children and their parents to walk through heavy secondhand smoke during their daily commute, prompting the educator to publicly vent frustration over the city's latest policy execution.

The Clash Between Smoke-Free Ambitions and Sidewalk Realities

The controversy emerged as the Taipei City Government attempts to balance public health initiatives with designated areas for smokers. In late August, city officials announced a comprehensive review of all open-air smoking zones across the capital. As part of that policy pivot, existing lattice-style smoking pens were completely dismantled while the city works to establish unified regulatory standards for future sites.

Photo: setn.com

Yet the interim rollout near the Xinyi and Dunhua intersection has drawn sharp criticism from residents and commuters. Pedestrians note that the proximity of the designated zone to high-traffic school routes forces families to run a gauntlet of concentrated tobacco fumes. Critics argue that instead of curbing public smoking habits, the open-air design merely institutionalizes the smoke right next to pedestrian walkways and children.

DPP Lawmakers and Social Media Users Criticize Smoking Setup

The local uproar quickly drew legislative attention. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers Wu Pei-yi and Wu Siao-yao both weighed in on the controversy online, with Wu Pei-yi stating that the setup clearly lacked comprehensive planning and evaluation, while Wu Siao-yao slammed the execution as entirely unacceptable.

Social media users echoed the sentiment, questioning why open-air smoking infrastructure was prioritized over pedestrian health in densely packed commercial corridors. While some citizens defended the concept of centralized smoking areas to prevent people from walking and smoking simultaneously, others argued that placing these zones directly adjacent to childcare facilities undermines the core mission of a smoke-free city.

City Hall’s Next Steps for Designated Corridors

City planners previously designated Section 4 of Xinyi Road and sections of Dunhua North and South roads as a primary “one horizontal, one vertical” demonstration corridor for smoking zones, citing high commercial density and persistent complaints regarding street-level secondhand smoke.

In response to the mounting public backlash, municipal authorities have committed to overhauling the selection criteria, visual aesthetics, and environmental impact of all designated smoking spaces. Future iterations are slated to feature negative pressure systems and green-hedge enclosures accompanied by stricter review mechanisms, though residents remain skeptical about how quickly the city can correct its current missteps.