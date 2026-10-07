Jaguar prices Type 01 electric GT at 165,000 euros for Portugal market

Jaguar has officially priced its new luxury grand tourer, the Type 01, for the Portuguese market at 165,000 euros, with order books scheduled to open in early 2027 and deliveries anticipated in the second half of that year.

Type 01 Starts at 165,000 Euros in Portugal

Pricing and Rollout: The Type 01 starts at 165,000 euros in Portugal, with customer orders opening in early 2027.

The Type 01 starts at 165,000 euros in Portugal, with customer orders opening in early 2027. Performance Benchmarks: Built on a new 850-volt electric architecture, the four-door GT utilizes a three-motor setup generating 1,030 horsepower and 1,365 Nm of torque.

Built on a new 850-volt electric architecture, the four-door GT utilizes a three-motor setup generating 1,030 horsepower and 1,365 Nm of torque. Strategic Pivot: The model anchors Jaguar’s complete brand reboot following a period of declining sales and a targeted shift toward a younger, more affluent demographic.

Jaguar Unveils Type 01 to Reboot Its Brand

The British luxury manufacturer officially unveiled the Type 01 in New York. The four-door grand tourer marks the first production model of Jaguar’s modern era, following the contentious public reception of the Type 00 concept vehicle in December 2024. According to Público, the launch serves as a foundational “first chapter” for a brand attempting to recover from years of declining sales and a turbulent transition to electrification.

Rawdon Glover, director-executivo of Jaguar, admitted to Público that prior to this restructuring, the company’s customer base was shrinking and aging simultaneously. Data from the brand indicates that between April and June 2025, sales of Jaguar’s luxury sedans, SUVs, and sports cars declined by nearly 72% to 2,339 units. With the introduction of the Type 01, the manufacturer anticipates that eight out of ten buyers will be entirely new customers, targeting a younger, more gender-diverse demographic capable of purchasing vehicles priced well above the 100,000-euro threshold.

Photo: Público

Engineering and Specifications of the New Grand Tourer

As detailed by Tek Notícias, the Type 01 rests on the newly developed Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA), which incorporates more than 360 patent applications. The vehicle measures 5,235 mm in length and 1,403 mm in height, featuring a 50:50 weight distribution and 23-inch wheels. Aquela Máquina notes that the grand tourer registers a total weight of 2,700 kilograms while achieving a drag coefficient of 0.23.

Propulsion is handled by three electric motors—a front unit delivering 260 kW (353 cv) and two rear units delivering 310 kW (421 cv) each. As noted by Tek Notícias, this configuration produces a combined output of 1,030 horsepower and 1,365 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful road-going Jaguar in history. The vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and covers the 100 to 180 km/h increment in 4.0 seconds.

Metric Specification Base Price (Portugal) From €165,000 Power Output 1,030 horsepower / 1,365 Nm Acceleration (0-100 km/h) 3.2 seconds Battery Capacity 118 kWh usable WLTP Range Up to 720 km

Battery Provides Range up to 720 Kilometers

Energy storage relies on an underfloor battery with a usable capacity of 118 kWh. According to Tek Notícias, this pack provides a WLTP-certified range of up to 720 kilometers, or 515 kilometers under sustained highway conditions at 120 km/h. Supported by an 850-volt electrical architecture, the vehicle accepts DC fast charging up to 350 kW, capable of replenishing up to 321 kilometers of range in 13 minutes. Jaguar backs the battery assembly with an eight-year or 160,000-kilometer warranty.

Photo: Tek Notícias

Digital Displays Replace Physical Controls in Cabin

Inside the cabin, the layout breaks entirely from traditional automotive design. Aquela Máquina highlights the absence of any physical controls, as a central spine divides four individual seats. The driver interfaces with a 24-inch OLED display, supplemented by a seven-inch touchscreen positioned between the front seats for climate and media management. Due to the elimination of the rear window, visibility relies entirely on the “ClearSight” digital rearview system integrated into a Meridian panoramic soundbar equipped with 38 speakers.

Market Timeline for Portugal

While global production and launch sequences unfold following the New York presentation, Portuguese buyers will have to wait until early 2027 to place formal reservations. As confirmed by Tek Notícias, order books for the Type 01 in Portugal open in early 2027 at the starting price of 165,000 euros, with initial customer deliveries scheduled to commence in the second semester.