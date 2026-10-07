Jaguar Launches £130,000 Type 01 Electric GT Model in New York

Jaguar has unveiled its all-electric Type 01 in New York, a high-performance luxury four-door Grand Tourer starting at £130,000 ($172,000) that is designed to target a younger, wealthier audience.

The Bottom Line

Pricing Strategy: Jaguar is doubling the entry-level price point of its previous F-Type model, moving away from volume premium sales toward an elite buyer base.

Rewriting the Luxury Portfolio Through the Type 01 Launch

The unveiling of the Type 01 on a Tuesday night in New York City signals a decisive break from Jaguar’s historical customer base. Rawdon Glover, Jaguar’s managing director, described previous buyers as a shrinking and ageing demographic of men in their fifties. The new Grand Tourer aims instead at tech-industry professionals and design-literate urban buyers.

Despite being constructed from 73 per cent aluminium, the vehicle weighs approximately 2,700kg. It offers a claimed range of up to 450 miles, though real-world highway driving reduces that figure to roughly 320 miles. The powertrain features a 118kWh battery with three electric motors producing 1,015bhp and 1,006lb ft of torque, allowing for a 0-62mph acceleration time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 150mph.

Photo: BBC

Parent company JLR has positioned the vehicle as the first production model built on the dedicated Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA) platform. JEA enables entirely new proportions, including an ultra-long bonnet and low roofline that harks back to the 1960s E-Type while dropping the traditional rear window in favour of a rear-facing camera display. To reach this stage, the company put more than 150 prototypes through hundreds of thousands of hours of testing in environments ranging from -30deg Arctic conditions to the 40deg+ heat of Death Valley.

Specification Metric Jaguar F-Type (Predecessor) Jaguar Type 01 (New EV) Starting Price £62,000 £130,000 ($172,000) Powertrain Internal Combustion Engine Triple Electric Motor (1,015 bhp) Length Approx. 4.47 metres Over 5.2 metres Width 1.92 metres (with mirrors) 2.0 metres

Navigating UK Infrastructure Realities and Global Market Shifts

The physical dimensions of the Type 01 create immediate friction with British urban planning. At 2 metres wide and over 5.2 metres long, the vehicle exceeds the standard 4.8-metre length of a UK parking space. Glover defended the vehicle’s manoeuvrability, noting its all-wheel steering grants it a tight turning circle, despite its heavy footprint on narrow country lanes.

The launch occurs as JLR attempts to stabilise its financial footing following severe operational disruptions, including a major cyber-attack and the announcement of 4,000 job cuts. Glover confirmed that the company has decided to hold off on launching the Type 01 in China for a couple of years, despite acknowledging its long-term importance as the world’s single largest automotive market. While the launch took place in New York, Glover noted it could have been held in Silicon Valley to reflect the target demographic; the company recently demonstrated a prototype to Nvidia boss Jensen Huang, who reportedly “loved it.”

Production of the Type 01 is scheduled to begin ahead of retail availability in early 2027, with initial customer deliveries anticipated in the second half of that year. Even as the company moves forward, the project remains tied to a design process that was effectively frozen in 2021, following a controversial rebrand that saw earlier concept cars ridiculed as “woke” or “Barbie pink.”

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.