Nearly 1.7 million babies across the Western Pacific went without a single routine vaccine in 2025, according to data highlighted ahead of the seventy-seventh session of the WHO Regional Committee in Manila. This widening immunity gap threatens a region that has maintained its polio-free status for over 25 years.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Zero-Dose Infants: Nearly one in every 11 babies born in the region last year missed their initial routine immunizations, leaving them vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases.

Nearly one in every 11 babies born in the region last year missed their initial routine immunizations, leaving them vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases. DTP3 Metrics: Coverage for three doses of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis—a core indicator of health system reliability—dropped from 94 percent in 2019 to 89 percent in 2025.

Coverage for three doses of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis—a core indicator of health system reliability—dropped from 94 percent in 2019 to 89 percent in 2025. Measles Resurgence: Highly contagious pathogens quickly exploit regional immunity gaps, threatening the elimination status achieved by 29 countries and areas.

Immunization Gaps Threaten Public Health Gains in the Western Pacific

Immunization has become a central agenda item as health ministers and representatives gather in Manila from October 19 to 22, 2026. Decades of public health work produced extraordinary results, including maintaining polio-free status for more than 25 years and eliminating measles and rubella in 29 countries and areas. Furthermore, 35 nations introduced human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programs to prevent cervical cancer. Yet, those hard-won gains face mounting pressure.

In 2025, approximately 1.7 million infants in the region missed their first routine vaccine dose. Dr Saia Ma’u Piukala, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, emphasized the operational vulnerability behind these statistics. Behind every outbreak lies a distinct systemic failure: a missed child, delayed public health action, waning community trust, or populations entirely unreached by routine medical infrastructure.

Frontline Delivery Challenges in Fiji and Indonesia

Reaching vulnerable populations requires immense logistical persistence from local health workers. In Fiji’s Yasawa Islands, nurse supervisor Melaia Tuiwara travels by boat to deliver vaccines, often packing spare clothes to endure overnight stays forced by rough seas. Meanwhile, in Merauke, Indonesia, school principal Sister Monica Simarmata tackles vaccine hesitancy by convening direct dialogues between parents and health workers. Local Papuan teachers assist families by using shared language and cultural understanding to share information.

These grassroots efforts contrast sharply with macro-level funding pressures. Governments face competing fiscal priorities while the global health financing landscape grows increasingly unpredictable. Sustaining coverage requires dependable supply chains, trained workforces, laboratory surveillance, and reliable data systems.

Immunization Metric 2019 Baseline 2025 Status DTP3 Coverage Rate 94% 89% Unvaccinated Infants (Zero-Dose) Nearly 1.7 million babies Measles/Rubella Elimination Status 29 countries/areas Maintained, with 9 working toward 2030 target

The 2030 Regional Strategic Plan and Life-Course Protection

The upcoming seventy-seventh session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Western Pacific will evaluate a proposed Regional Plan extending through 2030. The strategy centers on three interconnected priorities: reducing zero-dose and under-immunized populations, achieving and sustaining measles elimination, and advancing immunization across the entire life course.

Modern public health demands protection that extends far beyond infancy. Adolescent HPV programs, alongside vaccines recommended for pregnant women, adults, and older demographics, represent essential pillars of preventative care. Strong immunization systems simultaneously reinforce broader health security, providing the surveillance networks and supply chains necessary to detect and mitigate emerging health threats.

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