Arrow McLaren and Chevrolet Secure Multi-Year Partnership for IndyCar Series

Arrow McLaren has signed a multi-year extension with Chevrolet to remain the team’s engine manufacturer for the 2027 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and beyond, securing vital technical stability ahead of the Dallara IR-28 chassis and powertrain debut in 2028, reported.

Securing the Bowtie Partnership for the Next Era

The multi-year agreement reaffirms a deeply integrated collaboration that began when McLaren Racing entered the series full-time in 2020 alongside Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. Over seven seasons, the Arrow McLaren and Chevrolet alliance has amassed 14 wins, 54 podiums, and 13 pole awards. reported that Arrow McLaren led the Chevy fleet in 11 of 18 races with its top-finishing driver through the 2026 campaign.

For McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, the continued partnership is the cornerstone of the organization’s championship aspirations. “Our extension with Chevrolet is key to our overall goal of winning both the INDYCAR championship and the Indy 500,” Brown stated. “Over the past seven seasons, the team and Chevy have been working closely together through various developments, and the work now ahead of us with the 2028 chassis will be critical in determining our competitiveness.”

Photo: FanBuzz

Engineering Collaboration for the 2028 Dallara IR-28

The timing of the announcement aligns directly with the series completing early testing phases for the new Dallara IR-28 chassis. This upcoming platform introduces redesigned aerodynamic architecture, an upgraded power-to-weight ratio, new wing packages, and advanced safety systems. General Motors vice president of global motorsports competition Eric Warren emphasized the importance of this technical synergy during a period of major structural change.

“Arrow McLaren has been an important part of Chevrolet’s INDYCAR program, and this extension reflects the strength of the technical relationship we’ve built together,” Warren said. “As the series moves toward the next generation of car and powertrain development, close collaboration between our engineers will be critical.”

Metric (2020–2026) Arrow McLaren & Chevrolet Partnership Data Total Series Wins 14 Podium Finishes 54 NTT P1 Pole Awards 13 Consecutive Manufacturers’ Titles (Chevy) 3 (2022–2024)

A Star-Studded Lineup Ready for 2027

This technical continuity provides a solid foundation as Arrow McLaren completely revamps its driver lineup for the upcoming season. Pato O’Ward returns to pilot the No. 5 Chevrolet. He will be joined by six-time series champion Scott Dixon, who enters the team in the No. 6 car after more than two decades at Chip Ganassi Racing, and 2026 Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist, who takes over the No. 7 entry. Ryan Hunter-Reay is set to pilot the No. 31 entry for the Indianapolis 500.

“Long-term alignment with Chevrolet increases our stability and shared focus, and this partnership allows our engineers and Chevy’s engineers to have stronger collaboration during this period of major technical change,” said Tony Kanaan, Team Principal of Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, highlighting the internal confidence within the camp.

Photo: Motorsport Week

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