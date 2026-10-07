Lionel Messi Ends Argentina Career With 3-0 Win Over Benin

Lionel Messi ended his 21-year international career with Argentina on October 6, 2026, featuring in a 3-0 friendly victory against Benín at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Assignment of the Iconic Number 10 Jersey

The No. 10 Vacuum: Manager Lionel Scaloni confirmed the iconic number 10 jersey will not be assigned to any player until after the match, as stated in the sources.

Manager Lionel Scaloni confirmed the iconic number 10 jersey will not be assigned to any player until after the match, as stated in the sources. Inter Miami Outlook: Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami through 2028, securing his immediate club-level value despite the emotional weight of his international exit.

An Emotional Farewell at the Monumental

The night began before kick-off when the Argentine team bus crawled through massive crowds outside the Estadio Monumental, prompting visible tears from the veteran forward.

The fixture against Benín served as a ceremonial goodbye following Messi’s formal international retirement announcement in August. As reported by La Nación, Messi delivered a final tactical and motivational plea to his squad before stepping onto the pitch: “Vamos a concentrarnos, jugando bien, pasándola bien, con la pelota, haciendo goles, ganando. De esa manera disfrutamos.”

Lionel Messi Bids Emotional Goodbye To Argentina After 21-Year International Career

Tactical Breakdown and Match Flow

Benín, ranked 89th in the FIFA rankings, deployed a disciplined low-block to frustrate Argentina’s buildup in the final third. But the tactical deadlock broke early in the second half through a set-piece routine. In the 48th minute, Messi delivered an out-swinging corner directly into the penalty area, allowing central defender Nicolás Otamendi to finish cleanly for the opening goal.

Young talent Nico Paz doubled the lead in the 61st minute with a curling effort from outside the box that beat Benín goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou. The punctuation mark arrived in the 70th minute when Messi converted a penalty kick into the bottom-left corner. According to La Patria, the referee handed his match cards to Messi as a parting gift after the final whistle.

Match Metric Argentina Benín Final Score 3 0 Goals Scored Otamendi, Paz, Messi 0 Total Caps (Messi) 207 N/A International Goals (Messi) 126 N/A

Global Tributes and High-Profile Absences

The celebrations drew wide recognition across the footballing world.

Not all of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup winning core made the pitch, however. Diario AS noted notable absences from the matchday squad, reporting that Papu Gómez declined an invitation while working as a television pundit in Kuwait, and Gonzalo Montiel missed selection as Scaloni opted to start Giay at the back.

Photo: Diario AS

Legacy and the Next Generation

Messi departs the Albiceleste after 207 appearances and a record 125 goals, closing a chapter that reached its zenith with the 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar. That victory ended a 36-year drought for the nation and cemented his status alongside Diego Maradona.

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Lionel Messi Emotional Last Game For Argentina 💔 1 Goal & 2 Assists