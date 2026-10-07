The Antarctic Observatory That Unearthed the Cosmos

Francis Halzen, an 82-year-old particle physicist from Tienen, Belgium, has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for his pioneering work on the IceCube Neutrino Observatory. The prize recognizes his decisive contributions to detecting high-energy cosmic neutrinos from deep space.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the prize on Oct. 6, 2026, citing Halzen for leading the development of the IceCube Neutrino Observatory. Buried 1.5 kilometers underneath the Antarctic ice, the detector uses frozen water to capture faint flashes of light produced when ghostly subatomic particles called neutrinos interact with matter. KU Leuven professor Thomas Hertog noted that Halzen opened doors to distant galaxies that were previously impossible to observe. Halzen is the twelfth Belgian to join a gallery that includes Albert Einstein, Marie Curie, Mother Teresa, Barack Obama, and Bob Dylan, and he is the second Belgian to win the prize in the physics category following François Englert.

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Fifty Years of Theory from Wisconsin to CERN

Despite leading an international collaboration involving hundreds of scientists to build the Antarctic detector, Halzen never visited the South Pole site himself. Colleagues recounted that researchers joked they would only travel to the ice if a French restaurant opened nearby.

From Tienen Roots to Global Scientific Acclaim

Born near the end of World War II, Halzen grew up in Tienen where his father operated a construction firm. He excelled academically before earning his doctorate in physics at KU Leuven under the supervision of emeritus professor Frans Cerulus, who remembered him as an exceptionally creative student with a sharp instinct for emerging research fields. He excelled at everything during his school days, and at Leuven became a doctor in physics. After his time in Leuven and at CERN, Halzen settled permanently in Madison, Wisconsin, establishing the theoretical framework that eventually made the IceCube project possible.

Civic Tributes and Team Dedication

Following the Stockholm announcement, officials in his hometown of Tienen began discussing potential civic honors, including a possible public monument proposed by Mayor Jonathan Holslag. Halzen accepted the distinction during a scientific conference in Italy, redirecting praise toward the large engineering and research teams who constructed and operated the deep-ice detector. Nobody at the University of Leuven knows him personally anymore.