IceCube Neutrino Observatory Wins Physics Nobel for Francis Halzen

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the award on October 6, 2026, recognizing a decades-long effort to use the ice of the South Pole to detect elusive subatomic particles.

The 82-year-old Belgian scientist, born in Tienen in 1944, obtained his doctorate in 1969 at KU Leuven in Belgium and serves as a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the United States. Physics was the first field mentioned by Alfred Nobel in his 1895 testamento.

How the South Pole Ice Detects Ghost Particles

Every second, roughly 100 billones of neutrinos pass through the human body without leaving a trace. These subatomic particles wander the universe for billions of years without interacting with matter. The IceCube observatory covers a full cubic kilometer and sits buried two kilometers beneath the South Pole, shielded from environmental interference.

When a high-energy neutrino collides with an atomic nucleus, it produces a blue flash of light known as Cherenkov radiation. Sensors embedded across more than 5,000 detectors record this light. The facility finished construction in 2011 after workers used hot water to melt columns deep into the Antarctic ice, spanning between 2004 and 2010 to melt Antarctic ice with pressurized hot water and install rows of detectors across a billion-ton cube of ice.

From Theoretical Vision to Astrofisical Discovery

Few researchers believed the experiment would work when Halzen first pitched the concept. In 2013, the IceCube collaboration achieved a major breakthrough by capturing 28 high-energy neutrinos originating far beyond the solar system. Mark Pearce, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, stated that Halzen led an international team that provided a fantastic instrument, praising his tenacity and scientific vision for paving the way toward a new type of astronomy.

Photo: Infobae

The academic body noted that Halzen first presented the idea of capturing these particles in Antarctica in 1988, taking advantage of glacial ice conditions.

Congress Guarantees IceCube Funding Through 2031

The U.S. Congress ultimately rejected those budget cuts, guaranteeing that IceCube will remain funded and operational at least through 2031. Continuous observations by the facility are expected to uncover violent cosmic environments and potentially reveal unknown astrophysical phenomena. The Nobel Prize includes a medal, a diploma, and a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor, which will be formally presented in Stockholm and Oslo on December 10, 2026.

FULL PRESSER: 2026 Nobel Physics Prize Goes to Francis Halzen for Groundbreaking IceCube Work | AE1G