D Awards 2027 in Paris launches global pre-sales via Trip.com

The inaugural European K-content awards ceremony, D Awards 2027 in Paris, is launching global pre-sales through Trip.com on October 7 at 8:00 p.m. Korea Standard Time, matching 1:00 p.m. local time in Paris, as YTN star reported earlier this week.

Europe’s first major awards event dedicated to K-pop and international K-content is scheduled to run for two days on January 15 and 16, 2027. The ceremony will take place at the Plenitude Arena, formerly known as the Paris La Défense Arena, in France. Each evening will combine a formal awards presentation with approximately three hours of live performances.

Organizers released the initial performer lineup on October 1. TWICE member Jihyo will serve as the main host and perform during the event. Other artists confirmed for the first phase include DPR IAN, P1Harmony, KISS OF LIFE, and AND2BLE.

Following the lineup announcement, organizers reported strong engagement from fans across Europe and Asia. The official event slogan is “With our music, dreams and joy to the world.” Representatives for the awards stated that the production aims to establish a new milestone for Korean content in the heart of Paris.

Event Detail Specification Event Name D Awards 2027 in Paris Pre-sale Platform Trip.com (Exclusive Online Pre-sale) Pre-sale Start Time October 7, 2026, 8:00 p.m. KST / 1:00 p.m. Paris Time Event Dates January 15 – 16, 2027 Venue Plenitude Arena (formerly Paris La Défense Arena, France) Initial Artist Lineup Jihyo (TWICE), DPR IAN, P1Harmony, KISS OF LIFE, AND2BLE Joint Organizers Sports DongA, WSM Joint Hosts / Broadcaster WSM, Storypeak Global / ChannelA (Korean Broadcast Partner)

Additional artist lineups will be revealed sequentially as the event date approaches. Sports DongA and WSM are co-hosting the event, with WSM and Storypeak Global managing joint operations. ChannelA serves as the domestic broadcast partner in South Korea.