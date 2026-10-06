Home » News » Havan marks 40th anniversary with new campaign and celebrities

Retail giant Havan is celebrating its 40-year milestone in 2026 by bringing together a unique group of public figures whose careers span sports, music, and digital media. The brand welcomed four well-known personalities—Ronald Nazário, Suzanna Freitas, Carol Portaluppi, and Pedro Leonardo—to film an upcoming advertising campaign that bridges the company’s established retail presence with a multi-generational approach to public engagement.

The campaign rollout coincides with a significant commercial milestone for the retailer. As Havan marks four decades of operations, it is rapidly approaching a footprint of 200 megalojas across Brazil. Company leadership structured the latest promotional push around individuals who carry prominent family names while simultaneously forging their own independent paths in various digital and entertainment industries.

Upon arriving in Santa Catarina on Monday, Oct. 5, the group was greeted at the Navegantes Airport by Luciano Hang and his son, Lucas Hang. The itinerary included a tour of Havan’s logistics hub in Barra Velha, where the guests examined the company’s supply chain operations, followed by a visit to the administrative headquarters in Brusque to meet internal teams and company executives.

Luciano Hang talks about the challenges, plans, and behind-the-scenes of Havan's 40th anniversary

Luciano Hang Brings Digital Creators to Havan

For Luciano Hang, bringing in younger creators who balance famous parentage with individual ventures speaks directly to the brand’s overarching corporate identity. É uma alegria receber a Carol, a Suzanna e o Ronald aqui na Havan. Estamos vivendo um momento muito especial, de uma história construída por muita gente, principalmente pelos nossos colaboradores, que estão conosco todos os dias , stated the businessman, emphasizing the foundational role of the company’s workforce.

The roster of participants reflects a diverse slice of contemporary Brazilian digital culture:

Photo: prensamercosur.org

Ronald Nazário: Son of former player Ronaldo Nazário, building a dedicated community as a digital influencer and live-streaming gamer.

Son of former player Ronaldo Nazário, building a dedicated community as a digital influencer and live-streaming gamer. Suzanna Freitas: Daughter of singer Kelly Key, established as a digital creator focused on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content alongside television aspirations.

Daughter of singer Kelly Key, established as a digital creator focused on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content alongside television aspirations. Carol Portaluppi: Daughter of coach Renato Portaluppi, sharing daily lifestyle and sports content while managing her father’s social media presence.

Daughter of coach Renato Portaluppi, sharing daily lifestyle and sports content while managing her father’s social media presence. Pedro Leonardo: Son of singer Leonardo, who transitioned into television hosting, public speaking, and entrepreneurship following his musical career.

Lucas Hang represents the next generation who closely follows Havan’s steps, underscoring Havan’s operational preparation for the decades ahead. Company planners selected these figures to mirror an evolving Brazil where traditional pathways intersect with new forms of digital entrepreneurship.

Havan Shares Corporate Gains with Staff Members

Alongside the marketing push, corporate communications highlighted internal recognition programs tied to the anniversary. Havan utilizes initiatives such as the Profit-Sharing Program (PPR) and attendance awards to distribute corporate gains among staff members.

THE EMOTION OF HAVAN'S 40TH ANNIVERSARY | LUCIANO HANG

Tudo que conquistamos queremos dividir com quem faz parte dessa história. É uma forma de reconhecer o trabalho de quem ajuda a fazer a Havan crescer , noted Luciano Hang regarding the firm’s reward structures for its workforce.

The upcoming advertisement is slated for public release in the near future, serving as the focal point for the milestone anniversary year as the retailer approaches its 200-store milestone nationwide.