USMNT vs. Canada: Time, TV Channel, and How to Watch Live

The United States men’s national soccer team faces Canada in an international match at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

Allianz Field Hosts Match at 8 P.M. ET

Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m.

8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. Venue: Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Broadcasters (US): TNT, HBO Max, Universo, Peacock, FuboTV, Westwood One Sports, and Futbol de Primera Radio.

TNT, HBO Max, Universo, Peacock, FuboTV, Westwood One Sports, and Futbol de Primera Radio. Broadcasters (Canada): TSN1, FuboTV Canada, and OneSoccer.

Squad Rotations and Tactical Experiments in Saint Paul

In that previous fixture, the coaching staff handed minutes to young players including Julian Hall and Sullivan. For the clash against Canada, the American technical staff intends to rotate the back line, incorporating players like Sergiño Dest, George Campbell, and Neil Pierre to fine-tune the tactical structure ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals.

NBC Sports noted that the USMNT aims to close out an extremely successful international window with four wins from four after beating Peru, Chile, and Mexico by an aggregate score of 11-3. Cavan Sullivan became the youngest-ever scorer for the team with a lob during the 3-0 win against Mexico. Pochettino faces pleasant selection headaches moving forward, with established stars like Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, and Weston McKennie expected to return while younger talents snap at their heels.

Photo: nbcsports.com

Jesse Marsch Manages Roster Injuries and Absences

On the opposing side, Jesse Marsch is rebuilding and experimenting with an alternative roster. Forced absences due to injury sideline Derek Cornelius, Alfie Jones, Ismael Kone, and Tajon Buchanan, who suffers from a lower leg issue. Forward Cyle Larin also arrived banged up with back discomfort and returned to his club, Southampton, after missing the win against Peru.

Despite these absences, Marsch retains depth in the attacking third, calling upon Jonathan David, Promise David, and Tani Oluwaseyi. NBC Sports highlighted that Canada enjoyed a successful week by defeating Chile 1-0 and Peru 2-0, allowing new defensive faces to grab their opportunities.

Television and Streaming Options for Americas Viewers

Fans across the Americas have access to multiple regional television and digital streaming options for the Tuesday night fixture. Viewers in the United States can watch the English-language broadcast on TNT and HBO Max, while the Spanish-language broadcast runs on Universo, Telemundo, Peacock, and FuboTV. Audio coverage is available via Westwood One Sports and Futbol de Primera Radio.

Country / Region TV Channels and Streaming Platforms United States TNT USA, HBO Max, Universo, Peacock, fuboTV, Telemundo, Westwood One Sports, Futbol de Primera Radio Canada TSN1, fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer Mexico & Central America ESPN2 Mexico, ESPN2 Norte, Disney+ Premium Mexico, Disney+ Premium Norte South America (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay) Disney+ Premium Argentina, Disney+ Premium Chile, Disney+ Premium Sur, ESPN4 Brazil

In Canada, the match is carried by TSN1, fuboTV Canada, and OneSoccer. In Mexico and Central America, coverage is distributed via ESPN2 and Disney+ Premium. South American audiences can stream the match through Disney+ Premium and ESPN4 in Brazil.