Build Your Credit Score with Nu’s Plan Abre Caminos

Nu Colombia has launched Plan Abre Caminos, a new financial mechanism allowing consumers with no prior credit history or those seeking to rebuild it to secure a Tarjeta de Crédito Morada Nu by placing a collateral deposit into a dedicated backup savings box within a Cuenta Nu.

Cajita De Respaldo Sets Initial Credit Limits

Users establish an initial credit limit starting at $50,000 Colombian pesos by moving funds into an exclusive backup savings box, known as a Cajita de Respaldo.

Purchases made with the Purple credit card utilize standard revolving credit lines rather than depleting the collateral directly, with frozen funds releasing incrementally as repayments occur.

App-based interactive missions track user progress, educating consumers on credit management while helping financial institutions assess profiles for potential credit limit expansions.

Configuring Collateral Limits Within Cuenta Nu

To initiate the Plan Abre Caminos onboarding sequence, applicants must use the Nu application interface upon receiving an available prompt or application notification. The foundational mechanic requires setting up a dedicated Cajita de Respaldo linked directly to an active Cuenta Nu. The exact monetary amount placed inside this backup box establishes the baseline limit for the user’s Purple credit card. For instance, allocating $100,000 pesos to the backup box instantly provisions a $100,000 peso credit ceiling. Users retain the flexibility to select initial amounts starting from $50,000 pesos depending on individual financial parameters.

Unlike standard debit products, transactions executed via the Plan Abre Caminos framework utilize traditional credit rails. When a consumer purchases merchandise valued at $200,000 pesos using a $500,000 peso credit limit, that exact $200,000 portion of the collateral box is temporarily frozen as a performance guarantee. The remaining $300,000 peso credit limit stays open for additional transactions. Crucially, the purchase is not funded by withdrawing capital directly from the savings box. Instead, cardholders must service the incurred debt through regular billing cycles using funds deposited in their Cuenta Nu or transferred from external financial institutions.

The Strangest Credit Card: This is How Nubank's Abre Caminos Credit Card Works

Financial Parameter Operational Mechanism Minimum Initial Backing $50,000 pesos Collateral Behavior Frozen as a guarantee; unlocks incrementally as bill installments are paid Repayment Source Cuenta Nu balance or external banking entities Default Protocol Automatic deduction from the backup box, followed by interest penalties and credit bureau reporting

Repayments Unlock Frozen Collateral Funds

As cardholders submit payments toward their monthly statements, corresponding amounts of frozen capital within the Cajita de Respaldo are systematically unlocked. For example, clearing a $100,000 peso installment on a $200,000 peso tracked purchase releases an equivalent $100,000 block from the collateral reserve. Fulfilling the total balance completely frees the underlying funds. However, withdrawing the backing capital independently without settling active debts strips the credit card of its available limit, rendering the plastic unusable for subsequent purchases.

Failure to meet payment deadlines triggers automated debt recovery protocols. If a billing statement remains unpaid by the designated deadline, the system automatically deducts the required installment directly from the Cajita de Respaldo. Payment history and disciplined utilization patterns are transmitted to credit bureaus to construct a positive credit trajectory over time.

Interactive Modules Improve Financial Literacy

The operational framework of Plan Abre Caminos extends beyond basic secured credit by incorporating interactive modules within the digital interface. Throughout the credit-building journey, users encounter sequential missions designed to enhance financial literacy surrounding cut-off dates, payment deadlines, and installment structuring. Fulfilling these app-based objectives allows the institution to gather behavioral data, which can subsequently influence internal risk assessments and raise the probability of standard unsecured credit approval.

Cardholders retain the option to divide purchases into single or multiple installments, subject to standard interest rates applicable to multi-month financing. By monitoring daily balances, active credit utilization, and upcoming billing milestones directly through the application dashboard, participants manage their financial exposure without unexpected fees. This structured approach provides an inclusive entry point into the formal banking sector for populations historically excluded from traditional lending channels.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.