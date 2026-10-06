Protesters Rally in Perth as Land Forces Defence Expo Opens Under Heavy Police Security

About 400 people gathered in Perth to peacefully protest Australia’s largest land defence expo, launching a demonstration marked by a heavy police presence and strict security zones, ABC News reported. The biennial Land Forces conference, which runs from October 6 to 8 at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, brings together nearly 1,000 exhibiting organisations and military representatives from 60 countries.

Protest Marches and Public Opposition in Perth

The demonstration began at Yagan Square with a traditional smoking ceremony held by Noon at Elders before protesters marched toward Elizabeth Quay, near the convention centre hosting the event. Activists carried placards bearing slogans such as “there is no future in war” and “warmongers not welcome.” The coalition of 35 organisations organizing the rally opposed the mass destruction of war, defense spending that outpaces climate mitigation funding, the state government’s push to establish a defense industry hub, and the AUKUS security pact.

The protests contrast sharply with the official reception from the Western Australian government. Mirage News noted that Premier and Minister for Defence Industries Roger Cook welcomed international delegations, stating that the event would provide a significant boost to the local economy, mirroring a roughly $100 million injection seen when Melbourne hosted the expo in 2024. Nearly 100 WA companies, including 40 small and medium enterprises, are participating alongside international representatives from the Indo-Pacific, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Land Forces Expo draws protesters in Perth | 7NEWS

WA Government Funds Security Zone and Facial Recognition Trials

The Western Australian government allocated an extra $11.5 million for what Police Minister Reece Whitby described as the state’s biggest police operation. Under temporary powers granted for a 10-day period, WA police established a security zone extending from the Elizabeth Quay bus port to the convention centre and utilized new facial recognition trials to enforce exclusion orders against individuals.

The security measures triggered swift legal pushback. The Human Rights Law Centre and SCALES Community Legal Centre filed a Supreme Court challenge on behalf of climate activist and political staffer Matilda Lane-Rose after police placed her on an excluded persons list that carried potential penalties of three years in jail or a $36,000 fine for entering the zone. Following the legal filing, police agreed to allow Lane-Rose a short window to enter the area on Tuesday to film content, though the broader legal challenge regarding the constitutionality of the extraordinary police powers remains listed for a directions hearing on October 13.

Photo: theguardian.com

Metric / Detail Land Forces 2026 (Perth) Event Dates October 6 – 8, 2026 Exhibiting Organisations Nearly 1,000 from 60 countries State Security Allocation $11.5 million Estimated Protesters Approximately 400 people Maximum Penalties for Breach Up to 3 years imprisonment, $36,000 fine

Perth Police Issue Exclusion Orders After Melbourne Expo Violence

The heavy policing in Perth follows violent clashes during the 2024 iteration of the expo in Melbourne, where 24 police officers were injured, dozens of protesters were arrested for offenses including assault and arson, and police were accused of using excessive force. Activists from Melbourne, including Violet Coco and Brad Homewood, were among the 12 individuals issued exclusion orders by WA police ahead of the Perth conference.

While state officials defended the preventive nature of the exclusion zones to ensure safety for workers, delegates, and protesters alike, civil liberties advocates continue to question the impact of such sweeping police powers on the implied freedom of political communication. With the expo scheduled to conclude on October 8 and the Supreme Court challenge set for mid-October, the intersection of large-scale defense manufacturing, state security legislation, and public demonstration rights remains a focal point in Western Australia.