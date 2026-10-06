Former Naval Officer Lists Wyoming Earthship Home for $625,000

An off-grid Earthship home nestled on a remote hillside near Wheatland, Wyoming, has officially been listed for sale at $625,000. Built from more than 1,300 recycled tires and thousands of reclaimed bottles and cans, the 1,500-square-foot residence represents a five-year construction effort by former Naval officer Herbert Marshall, who completed the sustainable dwelling in 2015.

The 55.13-acre property sits on an elevated high-country landscape that offers a 180-degree view of the mountains. According to listing details provided by Holly Allison and Rowan Bennett of #1 Properties Ranch and Recreation, the secluded parcel directly borders hundreds of acres of federally protected and state land.

Marshall embarked on the ambitious sustainable construction project after the death of his late father, a loss that prompted him to step away from a demanding workaholic lifestyle. Reflecting on a piece of advice left by his father—“Don’t do anything that you don’t want on your gravestone”—Marshall relocated to Wyoming to build a home designed to live in harmony with its surroundings.

“I found this property at Fletcher Park Road that I liked,” Marshall said. “I was like, ‘This is an Earthship waiting to happen.’”

Constructing the off-grid sanctuary required extensive preparation, starting with official clearance from the Department of Environmental Quality in Wyoming to extract tires from landfills. With the help of up to 30 volunteers over five years, Marshall handpicked 1,343 tires and packed them tightly with earth. He also gathered up to 20 55-gallon barrels filled with bottles and cans to integrate into the structure’s thermal mass walls and decorative elements.

Off-Grid Systems and Handcrafted Details Define the Residence

The residence features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an expansive 66-foot south-facing greenhouse corridor designed to capture solar heat and cultivate indoor plants. Two almost nine-foot-by-two-and-a-half-foot sky boxes are built directly into the greenhouse, providing clear views of the sky above.

Energy independence is achieved through an off-grid system combining solar panels, a wind turbine, and a backup generator. Water is supplied via a dedicated rain-catchment system alongside a permitted well.

Inside, the home showcases extensive handcrafted detail. An arched mosaic constructed from recycled glass bottle bottoms frames one of the main entryways. Exposed timber beams run across the living room and kitchen, complementing hand-troweled plaster walls, log rafters, and custom pine cabinetry featuring diamond-shaped inlays.

Marshall integrated personal artistic touches throughout the interior, including heart-shaped and peace-sign mosaics made from recycled glass bottles set into the partition walls between rooms. In the bathroom, a painted mural serves as a backdrop for a clawfoot tub equipped with an air-massage system.

Transitioning Away From the High-Country Retreat

After spending a decade dividing his time between New York and the Wyoming hillside, Marshall is putting the property on the market to relocate closer to his wife and his mother in Delaware. He intends to build another off-grid retreat closer to home.

While Marshall praises the absolute quiet and self-sufficiency of the location, he noted that the extreme isolation requires a specific mindset from any prospective buyer.

“If your favorite vacation place is Vegas, then you probably don’t want to live in this Earthship,” Marshall said.

The property remains listed under Holly Allison and Rowan Bennett of #1 Properties Ranch and Recreation, with showings coordinated for prospective buyers looking to step away from conventional utility grids.