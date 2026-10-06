Clarissa Trailer: Sophie Okonedo and David Oyelowo Star in Lagos-Set Virginia Woolf Adaptation

Sophie Okonedo takes on the lead role of Clarissa in the first trailer for Clarissa, a Nigerian adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s Mrs. Dalloway, directed by twin filmmakers Arie and Chuko Esiri. Scheduled for a U.S. theatrical release by NEON on December 11, 2026, the 125-minute feature shifts the narrative directly to modern-day Lagos.

Transposing Virginia Woolf Into Contemporary Lagos

Written by Chuko Esiri and produced alongside Arie Esiri, Theresa Park for Per Capita Productions, and Nicholas Weinstock for Invention Studios, the film explores the interior life of a high-society woman over the course of a single night. As Clarissa prepares to host an evening reception at her home, the unexpected return of acquaintances from her past disrupts the present.

Clarissa – Official Trailer – In Select Theaters December

The feature was shot entirely on 35mm film in Nigeria by cinematographer Jonathan Bloom. It utilizes both English and Nigerian Pidgin to ground the literary adaptation firmly within its new geographical and cultural context.

An Ensemble Cast Across Generations

The production features a star-studded cast portraying characters across different stages of life. Sophie Okonedo leads the film as the adult Clarissa, while India Amarteifio portrays her younger self as the narrative moves fluidly between past and present. David Oyelowo stars as Peter, with Toheeb Jimoh stepping in as a younger version of the character. Ayo Edebiri takes on a supporting role as young Sally, alongside Nikki Amuka-Bird, who portrays Sally in the present-day storyline. The ensemble also features Fortune Nwafor as Septimus, a young soldier visibly struggling with severe PTSD, alongside appearances from Joke Silva.

Photo: comingsoon.net

Clarissa Premieres at Cannes and Toronto Festivals

Clarissa continues the international momentum of Arie and Chuko Esiri, who previously directed the acclaimed feature debut Eyimofe (This Is My Desire). That earlier film premiered in Berlin, won five African Movie Academy Awards, and eventually entered the Criterion Collection via Janus Films. Their sophomore feature made its world premiere at the 2026 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight before traveling to the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival for its North American debut.

Audiences in London will have an early opportunity to view the project when Film Africa screens Clarissa on October 29, 2026, at 6:00 pm at Riverside Studios. Following its international festival circuit, NEON brings the film to select U.S. theaters on December 11, 2026.

Chuko Esiri, Arie Esiri, Sophie Okonedo, David Oyelowo & More on Clarissa