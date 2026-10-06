Tate Britain’s ‘The 90s: Art and Fashion’ Exhibition Captures 90s Brit Culture

Tate Britain’s major exhibition, The 90s: Art and Fashion, captures the chaotic, analogue energy of British culture in the 1990s.

A youthful generation driven by DIY innovations and an appetite for adventure and hedonism fueled the era’s creativity, where dancefloors could erupt anywhere and everything from restaurant cuisine to stand-up comedy possessed rock’n’roll swagger.

Tate Britain Explores 1990s Cultural Hierarchies

Exhibition curator Edward Enninful forged his own path in the 1990s, becoming the fashion editor at i-D magazine at age 18. He added that old hierarchies broke down as artists, designers, photographers, and musicians moved between disciplines to challenge conventions.

Over time, that outsider energy absorbed into the mainstream. The pursuit of fun was a serious undertaking, largely happening at night in places where boundaries blurred, serving as a last hurrah of creative risk-taking before the pre-millennial tension.

Corinne Day and Alexander McQueen Shape the Era

Exhibition curator Jessica Vaughan wrote in the catalogue that McQueen’s shows operated as subversive dramatic spectacles comparable to performance art rather than commercial showcases, with themes revolving around conquest and persecution.

British designer Alexander McQueen emerged as an enfant terrible of the fashion world in the early 1990s, sealing his iconic status with sharp designs entwining beauty and brutality. His autumn/winter 1998 collection, inspired by the martyrdom of Joan of Arc, featured intense theatricality.

Among them is a 1992 photograph by Corinne Day titled Rose Lying on Orange Sofa, 56 Brewer Street, Soho, London. Taken for The Face magazine shoot England’s Dreaming, the image features regular model Rosemary Ferguson and offers a departure from 1980s gloss. Tate Britain contemporary British art curator Helen Little noted in the exhibition catalogue that the work highlights a new kind of realism characterized by a casual, unfiltered documentary style with natural lighting and minimal retouching. The exhibition features 10 images highlighting the era’s vitality.

Photographer Eddie Otchere captured the night’s spirit in a vibrant portrait. Metalheadz was helmed by DJ and producer Goldie at the Blue Note in Hoxton Square, serving as a focal point for jungle music, the fast-paced electronic dance music genre that emerged in the UK rave scene during the early 1990s.

Juergen Teller Photographs Kate Moss

Moss described the portrait in her retrospective book Kate as the real me, explaining that it was just them having a laugh in her bed without any hair or makeup artists.

Photographer Juergen Teller captured then-24-year-old supermodel Kate Moss in a 1998 shot titled Young Pink Kate, featuring Moss nestled among bedsheets with candy-colored locks dyed for a Versace show.

The 90s: Art & Fashion exhibition is open at Tate Britain from October 8 to February 14, 2027.