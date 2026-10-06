Surat District Cricket Association Members Allege Misconduct and Fraud

More than 200 members confronted administrators over alleged coach selection harassment, missing funds from the ISPL tournament, and age-verification flaws during a stormy Surat District Cricket Association annual general meeting.

Cricket administration in Surat erupted into open conflict when members gathered for the annual general meeting of the Surat District Cricket Association. The session quickly turned contentious as participants brought forward serious complaints regarding financial accountability, player eligibility, and women’s safety within local training structures.

Members Confront Administrators Over Selection Harassment Allegations

SDCA member Pratik Shah alleged during the AGM that a coach had previously sent improper text messages to a female player regarding team selection. According to the disclosures, the message explicitly demanded late-night communication in exchange for a roster spot.

Surat | સુરત ક્રિકેટ એસોસિએશનમાં ગંદી રાજનીતિનો આક્ષેપ | Cricket Association | Shorts | Gujarat

Shah told the assembly that association leadership had been aware of the incident while the related coach continued to be protected by administrators. Beyond the initial allegation, Shah claimed to possess additional phone recordings and documentation detailing administrative misconduct, which he stated would be handed over to local law enforcement for formal investigation.

Auditors Flag ISPL Financial Discrepancies and Tendering Processes

Financial administration formed another major flashpoint during the gathering. Critics pointed to audit observations indicating that work had proceeded without any formal tendering process. Questions centered on transactions involving the ISPL tournament, which members argued bypassed standard operating procedures by relying on the secretary’s personal email accounts rather than official invoices or formal contracts.

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Disputes arose over specific cash flow figures. Administrators had sought ₹5 crore for the arrangement, but only ₹2.5 crore was ultimately received, a sum that management treated as the final settlement.

Secretary Dr Naimesh Desai Denies Misconduct and Defends Procedures

SDCA secretary Dr Naimesh Desai rejected the accusations as baseless and noted that the harassment claim had been raised at an AGM for the very first time. Desai emphasized that the organization maintained a strict stance against such behavior.

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Desai added that no formal grievances had ever been lodged by any player or parent prior to the meeting. He noted that a female coach works alongside the team and that operations comply with established child protection guidelines. Addressing the financial concerns, Desai stated that the managing committee had properly approved all email-based transactions, confirming that the ground fee of ₹2.5 crore plus GST had been deposited directly into association accounts and formally adopted during the meeting.

Local Representation Drops as Age Verification Disputes Emerge

Surat features roughly 150 to 200 academies training between 50,000 and 60,000 youth, yet local representation in higher-tier cricket has dropped compared to past decades. Critics attributed the decline to out-of-town players entering without proper domicile paperwork and lax age verification.

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Shah pointed out these pathway issues for young cricketers in the region. The assembly heard specific claims regarding conflicting birth documents found for a single player. In response, Desai countered that the player’s credentials had been forwarded to the Gujarat Cricket Association, with final clearance granted only after the athlete cleared a bone test.