Oil prices rise as storms and air strikes threaten supply

Global oil prices rose on Wednesday, driven by mounting supply constraints from a developing Gulf of Mexico storm and Middle East tensions, even as markets weighed conflicting reports of production flows and regional infrastructure threats across energy markets.

Energy markets faced a convergence of weather threats and geopolitical friction on Wednesday, pushing crude benchmarks higher as traders evaluated potential disruptions to both production and transport routes. Brent futures advanced 93 cents, or 0.92%, reaching $101.51 a barrel by 0022 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 82 cents, or 0.92%, to trade at $90.25 a barrel. In premarket trading prior to these sessions, broader equity indices tracked parallel gains across the energy sector, with ConocoPhillips adding 1.6%, while Diamondback Energy and Marathon Petroleum each rose 1.1%.

Earlier trading sessions saw Brent crude futures for November delivery rise 2.3% to $99.19 a barrel by 04:53 ET (08:53 GMT) as markets digested geopolitical warnings. Oil prices rose as the market weighed supply constraints from a storm heading for U.S. oil-producing regions and attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia against increased supplies of Middle East crude.

Gulf of Mexico Storm Threatens Offshore Production Facilities

Weather forecasters warned that a developing system in the Gulf of Mexico would become the first Atlantic hurricane of 2026 within two days, posing an immediate hazard to regional oil and gas installations. Offshore operations within the storm’s projected track account for 15% of total U.S. crude oil production and 5% of the country’s natural gas output.

U.S. forecasters noted that the formation would likely hit oil and gas producing facilities. The approaching severe weather threatens to idle up to six regional refineries. Gulf coast represent roughly 50% of the nation’s total refining capacity, which stands at 18.2 million barrels per day.

The storm was an unwelcome complication for crude, raising the prospect of production and refining disruptions at a time when the market already has enough supply-side headaches. Tim Waterer, KCM Trade chief analyst

Middle East Supply Pressures and Regional Infrastructure Attacks

Simultaneous supply worries materialized in the Middle East following a weekend of maritime clashes and infrastructure threats. Iran previously cautioned that Gulf oil and gas infrastructure could be targeted in retaliation for strikes on its own assets, while threatening a maritime exclusion zone across the Persian Gulf in response to what it termed economic warfare .

The Strait of Hormuz remained a primary focal point as Iran announced plans for a restricted shipping corridor alongside a restricted zone, stoking anxiety over tanker transit through the critical waterway. At the same time, Tehran indicated that a bilateral arrangement with Oman regarding strait protocols was near completion.

In Saudi Arabia, aviation authorities reported that airports in Jazan and Najran were targeted in two separate attacks on Monday evening. The strikes occurred amid a broader escalation between the kingdom and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, as Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces advanced a major territorial offensive supported by increased Riyadh airstrikes.

Diplomatic frictions persisted concurrently on the political front, with U.S.-Iran relations remaining no closer to repair. U.S. President Donald Trump stated that nobody knew who was running Iran during the eight-month U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Inventory Figures and Market Analyst Projections

Offsetting some inventory tightening, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman noted that flow through the East-West pipeline had reached 5.8 million barrels per day. Meanwhile, Vitol leadership reported that approximately 12 million barrels per day of crude and 2 million barrels per day of refined products departed the Middle East via tanker over a recent seven- to ten-day window.