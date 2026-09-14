Global Oil Prices Surge Past $108 as Middle East and Ukraine Conflicts Threaten Supply

Global diesel and petroleum shortages are intensifying as converging geopolitical conflicts, including drone strikes on critical Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure, a shuttered Strait of Hormuz, and sustained Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries, drive crude oil prices above US$108 a barrel and threaten international transport and consumer pump prices in international markets.

The Bottom Line Supply Constraints: Crude oil trades between US$107 and US$108 per barrel following attacks on Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and regional shipping route disruptions.

Crude oil trades between US$107 and US$108 per barrel following attacks on Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and regional shipping route disruptions. Pump Price Impact: New Zealand’s 91 octane petrol has climbed 15 cents over a 28-day window to $3.11 a litre, with diesel up over 14 cents to $2.79, according to data reported by 1News.

New Zealand’s 91 octane petrol has climbed 15 cents over a 28-day window to $3.11 a litre, with diesel up over 14 cents to $2.79, according to data reported by 1News. Refinery Dynamics: Market pressure is heavily influenced by high refining costs and cracking spreads, alongside external factors including shipping expenses and foreign exchange rates.

Converging Conflicts Strangle Global Energy Logistics

Global energy markets face severe structural tightness as simultaneous geopolitical flashpoints disrupt traditional crude and refined product flows. According to reporting by 1News, drone strikes targeting critical oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia have forced the shutdown of the vital East-West pipeline. This closure compounds ongoing blockages in the Strait of Hormuz, shutting off key export pathways for Middle Eastern producers.

The supply deficit is further exacerbated by active military engagements in Eastern Europe. Sustained Ukrainian targeting of Russian refining facilities has heavily restricted diesel yields across the region. According to reporting by The Guardian, crude benchmarks surpassed US$108 a barrel as Houthi military actions continue to compromise maritime security near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a maritime bottleneck through which approximately 7% of global oil transit moves.

Industry analysts point out that logistics networks have adapted partially since initial disruptions, yet the market remains intensely vulnerable. Terry Collins, principal policy adviser at the Automobile Association (AA), noted that while early logistiq adjustments occurred, current pricing reflects genuine supply contraction rather than speculative inflation. As reported by The Post, pump pricing adjustments are filtering directly through to retail consumers, creating persistent cost pressures across domestic transport sectors.

Macroeconomic Pressures and Regional Market Transmission

The transmission of wholesale crude volatility into local retail markets depends on multiple distinct economic variables. Terry Collins identified four primary external drivers influencing retail costs: underlying crude valuations, refining margins known as the crack spread, international shipping expenditures, and the strength of the local currency relative to the US dollar.

Unlike previous energy shocks driven purely by domestic taxation or distributor margins, current pricing dynamics stem directly from structural deficits in refined diesel. According to The New York Times, US leadership has expressed concern regarding Ukrainian targeting of diesel-producing assets, noting that restricted output directly restricts global inventory levels. Consequently, fuel consumers in import-dependent economies absorb the cost of these concurrent international supply shocks.

Energy Market and Retail Pricing Metrics (September 2026) Metric Indicator Current Value / Range Primary Driver Crude Benchmark US$107 – US$108 / barrel Middle East pipeline closures & Red Sea disruptions 91 Octane (Domestic Average) $3.11 / litre (up 15c over 28 days) Wholesale crude surge & refining crack spreads Diesel Fuel (Domestic Average) $2.79 / litre (up 14c over 28 days) European refining bottlenecks & infrastructure strikes Strait of Hormuz / Bab al-Mandab Restricted / Shut Regional conflict and militant activity

Outlook for Fleet Operators and Consumer Fleet Transition

According to AA estimates, relief is unlikely to materialize before political milestones in November, with high price floors potentially extending toward the end of the year.

Photo: 1news.co.nz

At the same time, sustained high fossil fuel costs are altering long-term consumer and commercial behaviour. Industry analysts suggest that prolonged high pricing at the pump may accelerate capital expenditure shifts toward battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, as commercial fleets seek to insulate operating margins from ongoing commodity price swings.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.