Fourlis Group to Close Unprofitable Stores Amid Major Retail Restructuring

Greek retail group Fourlis (ASE: FOURLIS) is shuttering approximately 10 underperforming stores across Southeastern Europe by the end of the year, targeting an annualized financial uplift of €3.5 million starting in 2027. The restructuring, driven by mounting inflationary pressures and softening consumer demand in markets like Romania, highlights a broader pivot toward capital efficiency and omnichannel footprint optimization.

The Bottom Line Targeted Rationalization: The closures span about 10 unprofitable units, with a concentrated focus on the Romanian market due to acute macroeconomic friction.

The closures span about 10 unprofitable units, with a concentrated focus on the Romanian market due to acute macroeconomic friction. Financial Trajectory: Management projects these structural adjustments will yield an annualized operational savings and earnings improvement of €3.5 million beginning in fiscal 2027.

Management projects these structural adjustments will yield an annualized operational savings and earnings improvement of €3.5 million beginning in fiscal 2027. Asset Rotation: The portfolio pruning coincides with the monetization of non-core real estate, including an August divestment of its stake in Sofia South Ring Mall for €49.35 million.

Pruning the Underperformers Across Southeastern Europe

Retail footprints require constant economic justification. For Fourlis Group, operating across Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Cyprus, certain physical locations have ceased to clear their cost of capital. According to statements by Chief Executive Officer Ioannis Vassilakos during the company’s first-half earnings presentation, the execution timeline for this network pruning is moving faster than initially projected.

The pain is hitting Eastern Europe hardest. Two Intersport locations in Romania and one IKEA store in Piraeus, Greece, are already shuttered. Leadership is actively evaluating additional closures within the Intersport and Foot Locker portfolios. In total, the targeted stores represent an aggregate turnover loss of between €8 million and €10 million. Here is the math: while top-line revenue contracts by that margin, the elimination of rent, labor, and localized logistics overhead is designed to protect operating margins.

Metric / Asset Operational Scope Strategic Action IKEA Network 21 stores in SE Europe Expanding via compact 2,500 sq. m formats in Greece Intersport 124 regional locations Select store closures in Romania and broader portfolio review Foot Locker 20 regional stores Evaluating underperforming leases amid cost optimization Sofia South Ring Mall Real estate equity stake Divested in August for €49.35 million to boost liquidity

Capital Allocation and the Compact IKEA Playbook

While legacy physical spaces face the axe, capital is being redeployed into high-efficiency formats. Fourlis is doubling down on smaller-footprint IKEA outlets in Greece, targeting secondary cities where massive big-box warehouses lack economic viability. These new units measure approximately 2,500 square meters—with roughly 2,000 square meters dedicated to retail—optimizing inventory turnover per square meter.

This strategic realignment is mirrored on the balance sheet. In August, the group monetized its equity interest in Sofia South Ring Mall for €49.35 million. This transaction, executed alongside buyers such as Trade Estates Cyprus SSRM, injects significant liquidity into the parent entity. The capital provides the necessary runway to fund the roll-out of compact retail formats and fortify the group’s digital infrastructure without relying heavily on debt financing in a high-interest-rate environment.

Defending the Bulgarian and Regional Footprint

For observers tracking the domestic retail theater, this restructuring does not signal an unconditional retreat from neighboring markets. Fourlis maintains an established physical and digital footprint in Bulgaria, anchored by four IKEA stores and three dedicated order-and-collection points, alongside its Intersport and Foot Locker banners.

As the group manages its regional exposure—which also spans operations through Foot Locker into Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro—the focus remains squarely on unit-level profitability. By shedding unprofitable square footage and capturing €3.5 million in annual cost efficiencies by 2027, Fourlis is prioritizing cash generation over mere top-line expansion in an increasingly volatile European retail climate.