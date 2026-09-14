Real-World Effectiveness of Azithromycin in Reducing Postpartum Infections After Cesarean Delivery in Labor

Real-world data from over 1.6 million U.S. births published on MedPage Today and detailed in Epic Cosmos database findings reveal that adjunctive azithromycin administration during unscheduled cesarean deliveries in labor significantly increases use by 37.6 percentage points and decreases postpartum infections by 20%, translating to a 2.0 percentage point absolute reduction.

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Cesarean delivery remains the most common surgery performed across United States health systems, with more than 1 million procedures logged annually. Despite standard preoperative skin antisepsis and first-generation cephalosporin prophylaxis, operative delivery in labor continues to carry the highest risk profile for postpartum surgical site infections, endometritis, and pelvic sepsis. Landmark clinical research, specifically the Cesarean Section Optimal Antibiotic Prophylaxis (C/SOAP) trial, previously demonstrated that adding the macrolide antibiotic azithromycin to standard regimens successfully mitigates these microbial threats. However, translating controlled clinical trial protocols into routine, nationwide obstetrical practice often encounters a lag. New population-based findings now confirm how swiftly U.S. clinicians adopted this protocol and validate its real-world efficacy outside of strict trial environments.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What changed: Large-scale electronic health record data show that hospitals across the U.S. substantially increased azithromycin use during labor-associated C-sections following landmark clinical trials.

Large-scale electronic health record data show that hospitals across the U.S. substantially increased azithromycin use during labor-associated C-sections following landmark clinical trials. The clinical benefit: Adding azithromycin to standard infection-prevention antibiotics dropped the absolute rate of postpartum infections by 2.0 percentage points, representing a meaningful 20% relative decrease in complications for new mothers.

Evaluating public health interventions requires bridging controlled randomized settings with messy, real-world hospital workflows. According to findings drawn from the Epic Cosmos database, researchers conducted a difference-in-differences analysis spanning from 2013 through 2024. The study evaluated 1,663,341 eligible participants who received outpatient prenatal care, labored, and delivered a liveborn singleton infant between 24 and 43 weeks of gestation. Exclusions comprised unknown delivery modes and pre-existing intraamniotic infections.

Before the C/SOAP trial findings influenced clinical guidelines, adjunctive azithromycin usage during cesarean births sat at a minimal 2.2%. Following trial publication and subsequent guideline updates, adoption surged to 39.6% of cesarean births in the post-period spanning 2017 to 2024. By comparison, vaginal births showed negligible shifts in azithromycin administration, moving from 0.01% to 0.04%. Concurrently, postpartum infection rates for cesarean deliveries dropped from 9.2% in the pre-period to 8.0% in the post-period, even as baseline infection rates among vaginal births slightly drifted upward from 2.0% to 2.7%. Adjusted difference-in-differences modeling confirmed that the protocol shift drove a 37.6 percentage point increase in drug utilization and a 2.0 percentage point drop in postpartum infection risks.

Comparison of Birth Outcomes and Azithromycin Adoption (Epic Cosmos Database Analysis) Metric / Clinical Group Pre-Period (2013–2016) Post-Period (2017–2024) Adjusted Net Difference Total Participants Analyzed 1,663,341 U.S. pregnant persons Azithromycin Use in Cesarean Births 2.2% 39.6% +37.6 percentage points (95% CI: 33.1 to 42.2) Postpartum Infection in Cesarean Births 9.2% 8.0% -2.0 percentage point absolute decrease (20% relative drop) Azithromycin Use in Vaginal Births 0.01% 0.04% Minimal baseline shift (control comparison)

Methodological Rigor, Disclosures, and Funding Transparency

Maintaining scientific integrity demands absolute transparency regarding data sources, analytical methods, and potential conflicts of interest. The underlying real-world investigation leveraged Epic Cosmos, a longitudinal national electronic health record repository aggregating de-identified patient encounters across numerous U.S. health systems. Institutional review board oversight was addressed; according to study documentation, the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center institutional review board waived ethical approval because the retrospective, de-identified design is not classified as human subjects research.

Photo: medrxiv.org

Authorship disclosures note commercial and academic affiliations to maintain objective reporting standards. Dr. Clapp and Dr. Wen disclosed service as medical advisory board members with private equity holdings in Delfina Health, independent of the submitted work. Dr. Wen also reported receiving editorial stipends from the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology MFM. The study authors explicitly stated that the research project received no direct external funding.

As U.S. hospital systems continue refining surgical safety checklists, real-world evidence successfully bridges the gap between randomized controlled trials and everyday bedside care. Continued tracking across national health networks ensures that proven, low-cost interventions reliably reach patients who stand to benefit most.

References

William Feldman, MD: Azithromycin Over Roflumilast in Real World COPD Data