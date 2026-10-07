Mia Goth Files for Divorce From Shia LaBeouf After Decade

Mia Goth filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, citing irreconcilable differences and listing their official separation date as July 28, 2025, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Mia Goth filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, citing irreconcilable differences.

The actress listed the official date of separation as July 28, 2025, and is requesting primary legal and physical custody of their four-year-old daughter, Isabel.

Goth is also asking the court to terminate the ability to award spousal support to either party, following a separation that was first reported earlier in the year.

A Decade of Marriage and an Unravelling Relationship

The legal filing formalizes an end to a relationship that spanned over a decade. Goth and LaBeouf initially met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012, marking Goth’s big-screen debut. The couple married in 2016, briefly separated two years later, and reconciled by 2020 before welcoming their daughter Isabel in 2022.

Photo: Just Jared

Reports of a split circulated widely in early 2025. Page Six reported in February that the couple had already been separated for nearly a year, keeping the dissolution of their household largely private. Insiders noted that LaBeouf subsequently relocated to New Orleans to be closer to family members. That relocation coincided with legal trouble, including a Mardi Gras arrest in February where LaBeouf was booked after a drunken brawl and later pled guilty to misdemeanor battery charges. Court documents and sources further indicated that police had been called to the couple’s Los Angeles home multiple times prior to the move, with Goth pushing for LaBeouf to enter rehabilitation.

Shia LaBeouf Admits He Failed the Marriage

In March, LaBeouf addressed the separation directly during an appearance on Channel 5 With Andrew Callaghan, admitting that he had failed the marriage. The actor confessed that they had been deeply unhappy, stating that he made significant mistakes early on and violated trust in a major way. Despite the admission of fault and the conclusion that their problems were impossible to resolve without bringing unhappiness around their young child, LaBeouf praised Goth’s character, describing her as one of the best girls that ever lived and noting that she consistently extended grace during their co-parenting transition.

The newly filed court documents establish firm legal boundaries for the next chapter. Goth is seeking primary legal and physical custody of four-year-old Isabel, ensuring she anchors the daily upbringing of their child. The petition also requests the termination of the court’s jurisdiction regarding spousal support for both individuals. LaBeouf has since established a presence outside of Los Angeles, frequently spotted with his new girlfriend, Nicole Mumphrey, following their relocation and subsequent travels.

Milestone Details Initial Meeting 2012 on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II Marriage 2016 Birth of Daughter 2022 (Isabel) Separation Date July 28, 2025 Divorce Filing Date October 6, 2026

Unresolved Co-Parenting and Legal Next Steps

As the legal machinery moves forward following Tuesday night’s filing, the immediate focus shifts to how the former couple will formalize their custody arrangements outside of initial court requests. While LaBeouf has openly discussed the amicable nature of their current co-parenting dynamic and praised Goth’s handling of the split, neither party has issued a formal public statement regarding the finalization terms beyond the initial paperwork. The legal proceedings remain active as the court evaluates the filing parameters.