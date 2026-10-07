Three years after the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas and other armed groups, a commemorative gathering took place at the Freedom Monument in Riga, Latvia, where attendees lit candles and displayed informational posters detailing the victims, hostages, and ongoing regional conflict.

Commemoration at the Freedom Monument in Riga

Marking the third anniversary of the assault on southern Israel, community members, organizers, and high-ranking officials gathered in the Latvian capital to honor those killed and demand the release of all remaining captives. The memorial event was organized by the Latvian Jewish Community and the "Jewnited" association.

Among those attending the commemoration were Latvian Defense Minister Raivis Melnis, Saeima Secretary Jānis Grasbergs (NA), and former Defense Minister Artis Pabriks, who currently serves as the executive director of the Military Technology, Drones, and Robotics Association "MilTech Latvia".

Organizers arranged three informational displays around the monument. One poster featured a photograph of Latvian citizen Shiran Gonen, noting that she was a mother of three killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023, at the Nova music festival. Another board highlighted the broader human toll of the initial incursions, documenting that more than 1,200 people were killed, 251 were abducted, and over 4,800 were wounded during the attacks. The victims and hostages included children and senior citizens.

Reflecting on Crisis and Resilience

Parallel to the outdoor vigil, the anniversary program in Riga featured a discussion with Rabbi Motlu Gordon. The sessions examined how Israeli society reacted to the security crisis, the role played by civic and community initiatives, and how the experiences of the past three years have altered long-term strategic perspectives and the responsibilities of Jewish communities.

Speaking to Latvian Radio, local residents in Israel described October 7 as a day that will never be forgotten, emphasizing the profound trauma left in the wake of the massacres. While the initial surprise caught Israeli security services unprepared, analysts suggest the subsequent military campaigns have strengthened the Jewish state’s security.

Reflecting on the intelligence failures that preceded the attack, former Israeli National Security Council Deputy Head Itamar Järs told Latvian Radio that the state had underestimated Hamas’s capabilities. Järs noted that leadership historically treated Hamas through the narrow lens of traditional terrorism rather than recognizing its development into a structured fighting force.

Israel Expands Military Operations Across Regional Fronts

In the years following the 2023 attacks, the conflict expanded into a multi-front regional war involving Iran and allied groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. According to reported figures, the Israel Defense Forces have struck targets over the past three years, including 65,000 in the Gaza Strip, 28,000 in Lebanon and Syria, and 4,500 in Iran. The military also reported that 970 Israeli soldiers have died in the line of duty during this period.

On the ground in Gaza, the military footprint has shifted significantly. The Israeli army expanded its control over the Gaza Strip from 53% to approximately 60% of the territory. In September statements, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that armed forces would maintain these positions, though he previously indicated in August that a withdrawal could be considered if Hamas laid down its arms.

Providing updated casualty figures for the militant groups, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that approximately 4,000 of the estimated 6,000 fighters who participated in the original October 7 incursions have been killed, with orders given to pursue the remaining 2,000.

International Community Debates Diplomatic Initiatives for Reconstruction

The international community has maintained a complex and controversial stance regarding various diplomatic initiatives tied to post-conflict reconstruction, including the formation of a proposed peace council that drew invitations to figures such as Vladimir Putin, who faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, alongside Alexander Lukashenko and several Gulf monarchs facing criminal allegations.