Conflans-Sainte-Honorine to Fight Tiger Mosquitoes Using Sterile Insects

Conflans-Sainte-Honorine is preparing to release 4.62 million sterilized male tiger mosquitoes starting in May, deploying the Sterile Insect Technique across fifty hectares to curb vector-borne disease transmission without using chemical pesticides, according to reporting by actu.fr.

Sterilized Male Mosquitoes Reduce Tiger Mosquito Populations

The Vector: The intervention targets Aedes albopictus, commonly known as the tiger mosquito, which serves as a transmission vector for pathogens causing dengue, chikungunya, and Zika.

The intervention targets Aedes albopictus, commonly known as the tiger mosquito, which serves as a transmission vector for pathogens causing dengue, chikungunya, and Zika. The Mechanism: Male mosquitoes are sterilized via X-ray irradiation before release; because they do not bite humans, they do not transmit disease.

Male mosquitoes are sterilized via X-ray irradiation before release; because they do not bite humans, they do not transmit disease. The Outcome: Upon mating with wild females, sterilized males prevent the hatching of eggs, gradually reducing the overall insect population density over time.

The Operational Scope of the Sterile Release Protocol

The municipal administration of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine partnered with Terratis, a French enterprise specializing in vector population reduction, to launch what is described as an unprecedented regional trial in Île-de-France. Municipal leadership committed to funding and coordination alongside local parliamentary representation and the regional health agency, Agence Régionale de Santé (ARS) Île-de-France. Clélia Oliva, co-founder and president of Terratis, detailed the scale of the deployment to actu.fr, stating that between 150,000 and 180,000 sterilized male tiger mosquitoes will be released weekly over a six-month operational window, accumulating to the 4.62-million total across thirty to forty designated release points.

Field studies are scheduled for the coming weeks to establish precise intervention perimeters and operational protocols ahead of the May launch. The initial operational phase will cover a fifty-hectare tranche of the municipality, running through October. The municipality plans to repeat the deployment across two subsequent tranches to ensure longitudinal efficacy. In parallel, the town maintains a financial subsidy program allocating 50,000 euros to reimburse fifty percent of resident purchases for anti-mosquito traps, capped at ninety euros per household address, complementing ongoing municipal staff training and public information initiatives conducted alongside ARS Île-de-France.

Comparative Precedents and Field Efficacy Data

The intervention protocol relies on prior deployments executed by Terratis in other French municipalities, including Brive-la-Gaillarde, Montpellier, Sainte-Eulalie, Toulouse, and Mions near Lyon, as well as international precedents in locations such as Valencia, Spain, and Sainte-Marie de La Réunion. In Brive-la-Gaillarde, approximately eleven million mosquitoes were released at a rate of 400,000 weekly across 108 hectares using fifty-eight release points. Monitoring via thirty-seven ovitraps—specialized devices designed to capture mosquito eggs—allowed researchers to evaluate sterility rates and population density shifts.

Deployment Metric Brive-la-Gaillarde Trial Conflans-Sainte-Honorine Plan Total Insects Released ~11 million 4.62 million Weekly Release Volume 400,000 150,000 to 180,000 Intervention Surface Area 108 hectares 50 hectares (initial tranche) Observed Sterility Outcome Up to 50% egg sterility rate Pending field evaluation

According to data cited from the Brive-la-Gaillarde trial, monitoring demonstrated an egg sterility rate reaching up to fifty percent alongside an interruption in the seasonal population peak as early as June within the highest-density sectors. While municipal officials in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine are the first in the region to formally contract the firm, Terratis reports ongoing technical audits and discussions with other Île-de-France municipalities exploring similar vector management strategies.

Municipal Incentives Support Individual Property Management

Municipal financial incentives for traps and ongoing prevention training remain auxiliary measures designed to support individual property management alongside the regional sterile release program.

References