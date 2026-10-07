Santos has secured a new shirt sponsorship deal running until the end of 2027 with Torcedor Premiado, a brand belonging to CRMBonus, through a partnership with NR Sports, the company representing Neymar.

Subscriber Growth Could Bring R$ 50 Million to Club

Revenue Projections: The variable model links partnership payouts directly to subscriber growth, with company estimates projecting up to R$ 50 million for the club.

The variable model links partnership payouts directly to subscriber growth, with company estimates projecting up to R$ 50 million for the club. Commercial Roster: The kit placement occupies the team’s shorts space, a commercial real estate right secured under the previous debt-settlement agreement.

The Mechanics of the Commercial Partnership

The agreement stems directly from financial maneuvers executed in August, when Santos liquidated a restrictive transfer ban. During that negotiation framework, the club granted Neymar Pai the commercial rights to market specific inventory spaces on the team’s playing kit. That arrangement laid the groundwork for this collaboration with CRMBonus.

Unlike fixed-fee shirt sponsorships common in top-flight football, this contract operates on a variable revenue-sharing structure. The financial yield depends entirely on the active fan engagement metrics of the Torcedor Premiado program. As supporters subscribe to the initiative, the incremental revenue flows directly back into the club’s financial ledger.

Torcedor Premiado Brand Appears on Shorts Through 2027

Torcedor Premiado will stamp its brand explicitly on the team’s shorts for the remainder of the current campaign and through the 2027 season. The timing aligns with the club’s domestic push in the Campeonato Brasileiro, providing immediate exposure during the Thursday night fixture against Flamengo at Vila Belmiro.

By using market access secured during the resolution of regulatory squad-registration blocks, the club has unlocked a new commercial channel without relying solely on traditional corporate agreements.

Partnership Detail Specification Sponsor Brand Torcedor Premiado (CRMBonus) Intermediary Agency NR Sports Kit Placement Shorts Contract Duration Through end of 2027 Projected Yield Up to R$ 50 million (variable) Debut Fixture Flamengo (October 8, 2026)

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