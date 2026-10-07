Tiphanie responds to Gaël’s jar comparison via Instagram stories

Reality television star Gaël, known for his appearances on Ma mère, ton père across RTL-TVI and TF1, recently opened up in the podcast EXPOSÉ about his unsuccessful romance with co-star Tiphanie, stating that talking to her felt like speaking to a jar.

Gaël and Tiphanie Clash over Their Past Romance

The Interview: Gaël revealed in the EXPOSÉ podcast that his romance with Tiphanie during Ma mère, ton père left him feeling ignored and unvalued, comparing the communication to “talking to a jar.”

Gaël revealed in the EXPOSÉ podcast that his romance with Tiphanie during Ma mère, ton père left him feeling ignored and unvalued, comparing the communication to “talking to a jar.” The Response: Tiphanie answered back via Instagram stories from Ibiza, leaning directly into the jar comparison with a visual joke and the sign-off “Bisous bisous.”

Tiphanie answered back via Instagram stories from Ibiza, leaning directly into the jar comparison with a visual joke and the sign-off “Bisous bisous.” Past Context: Tiphanie previously explained that their conflicting lifestyles—balancing her demanding career as a police officer and raising two daughters against Gaël’s expectations—led to their natural split.

Gaël Opens Up on EXPOSÉ About Failed Reality TV Romances

Reflecting on his time in the dating show sphere, Gaël did not hold back his frustrations regarding his connection with Tiphanie. While noting he does not harbor negative feelings toward her in the same way he views his ex-wife from Mariés au premier regard, Cindy, he admitted that his romantic attempts hit a brick wall. “I was talking to a jar… It’s mean what I say, but…” Gaël remarked during the interview, pointing out that despite his best efforts, Tiphanie was entirely unreceptive.

Gaël further detailed a repetitive pattern in his dating life on screen, where partners initially appear ready for commitment before pulling away. He added that if Tiphanie ever attempted to return to his life, he would turn her down flat, asserting, “I’m not a spare wheel.” He also expressed deep skepticism about ever joining another dating program, fearing participants are often motivated by the pursuit of social media followers rather than genuine connections.

bon souvenir de son « amourette »

Tiphanie Fires Back From Ibiza With Social Media Humor

The response from Tiphanie was swift and public. Relaxing in Ibiza, she took to her Instagram account to address the podcast remarks head-on. By republishing an excerpt of the interview with the caption “Petite parenthèse,” she set the stage before sharing a subsequent photograph humorously depicting her head inside a glass container, capped off with the simple message, “Bisous bisous.”

This lighthearted digital riposte contrasts with the more grounded explanation Tiphanie gave back in May regarding why their on-screen connection ultimately dissolved. At the time, she pointed out fundamental lifestyle differences. Between her demanding schedule as a police officer, caring for her two daughters, managing pets, and traveling, she described herself as fiercely independent. Conversely, she noted that Gaël required a much more constant presence in a relationship, making a long-term match impossible under their respective circumstances.