SpaceX jedná o 40 miliard dolarů na čipy Nvidia, uvádí Bloomberg

SpaceX Seeks 40 Billion Dollars in Debt Financing for Nvidia AI Processors

SpaceX jedná o financování až ve výši 40 miliard dolarů na nákup čipů a rozvoj infrastruktury pro umělou inteligenci, jak uvedla agentura Bloomberg. Bloomberg first detailed the debt structure, which relies on 10 billion dollars in bank loans and 30 billion dollars in corporate bonds. The massive capital raise shows how intensely the infrastructure race for artificial intelligence strains traditional credit markets. Investment firm Apollo Global Management is leading the transaction, with participation from Pacific Investment Management Company, known as Pimco.

Datacenter Expansion and the Colossus 2 Compute Cluster

The borrowed funds are earmarked directly for purchasing Nvidia hardware to power expanding artificial intelligence operations. Elon Musk stated last month that the Colossus 2 datacenter facility in Memphis could more than double its active Nvidia processor count by December. The facility currently operates 110,000 GB200 chips alongside 440,000 GB300 chips. Company executives confirmed that infrastructure divisions plan to utilize Nvidia hardware exclusively for these installations. Datacenter operations in Memphis already generate multi-billion-dollar monthly revenues by leasing out computational power.

Financial Pressures Following the Public Offering

The debt push arrives shortly after SpaceX completed a historic initial public offering in June, which raised 85.7 billion dollars. Regulatory filings show the aerospace firm logged a net loss of 4.9 billion dollars in 2025, driven heavily by 12.7 billion dollars in capital expenditures within its artificial intelligence division. Financial analysts note that while artificial intelligence revenue streams are growing rapidly, they do not yet offset the immense capital outlay required for hardware procurement.