Democrats lead national polls and Trump has 32% approval, per leparisien.fr

As the United States approaches the November 3 midterm elections, Democrats hold a commanding lead across national polling aggregates while President Donald Trump’s popularity sits at a dismal 32 percent, according to data highlighted by leparisien.fr.

With all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and one-third of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs, the incumbent administration faces an increasingly perilous election cycle. Republicans currently maintain razor-thin control of both chambers, holding 53 seats in the Senate and 219 seats in the House. But recent survey numbers indicate a sharp reversal of fortune for the governing party.

National Polls Show Deepening Trouble for the White House

A Reuters poll released on Monday showed that 44 percent of registered voters plan to back a Democratic candidate, compared to just 37 percent favoring a Republican. That same survey showed Donald Trump's weak standing with the broader electorate, recording his approval rating at a low 32 percent.

Democrats lead U.S. polls ahead of midterm elections

The momentum is further illustrated by a YouGov survey. That data revealed an eight-point advantage for Democratic candidates over Republicans, which the outlet noted as the largest margin ever recorded in an Economist/YouGov poll for this electoral cycle. By comparison, Democrats held a three-point edge among registered voters at this exact stage of the 2022 campaign, while the 2024 cycle was deadlocked.

Beyond the national numbers, internal party friction is compounding the incumbent administration’s difficulties. As reported by castbox.fm drawing on analysis from RFI, prominent Republicans are publicly breaking ranks. In Florida, Republican María Elvira Salazar warned that the president’s migration policy has gone too far and risks alienating Hispanic voters. Meanwhile, Republican strategist Karl Rove announced in Texas that he intends to vote for a democrat following controversial remarks from a local Republican candidate, Bo French.

Democrats May Capture More Senate Seats

The map heavily favors Democrats on paper, despite structural challenges. As leparisien.fr noted, 22 of the 35 Senate seats up for renewal are currently held by Republicans who benefit from solid local roots. Yet, the interactive map on the tracking site 270towin projects that Democrats could capture at least 48 seats compared to 47 for Republicans, with five contests remaining too close to call.

The political map is shifting into regions previously considered safe for the ruling party. According to Agence France-Presse (AFP) reporting cited by leparisien.fr, Democrats are expressing genuine optimism about potential upsets in Texas, Iowa, Ohio, and Alaska—states that Donald Trump won decisively during the presidential election.

Chamber Current Control Projected Democratic Advantage Projected Republican Advantage Toss-Up / Indecisiveness Senate Republican (53 seats) 48 seats (270towin) 47 seats (270towin) 5 seats House of Representatives Republican (219 seats) 185 secure + 23 leading (Cook Political Report) 176 secure + 29 leading (Cook Political Report) 22 seats

In the House, the non-partisan Cook Political Report places Democrats firmly in the driver’s seat. The specialized tracking outlet assesses that Democrats are nearly guaranteed 185 seats and hold the lead in another 23 races. By contrast, Republicans have 176 seats all but locked down with leads in 29 others, leaving 22 seats categorized as highly uncertain.

Control of Chambers Triggers Scramble for Trump Successor

Should Democrats successfully flip both chambers, they will seize total control over the federal legislative agenda and key presidential nominations.

These midterms carry profound systemic weight beyond the immediate math of congressional control. Because Donald Trump cannot run again in 2028, these elections mark the effective twilight of his active statecraft. The conclusion of the voting cycle will instantly trigger an unsparing, frantic scramble within both the Democratic and Republican parties to identify and crown his ultimate successor.