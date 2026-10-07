Equipo de investigación: Diego Simeone owns over 180 apartments in Madrid

Diego Pablo Simeone, the 56-year-old manager of Atlético de Madrid, has built a substantial real estate portfolio in Spain alongside partner Carla Pereyra, featuring more than 180 apartments in Madrid and multiple student residences. The couple manages these property investments through their shared company, Carpersim.

While establishing a prominent career in European football over the past 15 years, Simeone has maintained that his long-term future lies outside of Europe. In a past interview with the Argentine publication La Nación, the football manager outlined his plans for retirement, stating: “If they asked me where I am going to live when I stop training, I would logically answer in Argentina. Where else? It is my country.” Although he resides in an exclusive residential development and has access to all kinds of necessities to remember his origins, the manager knows he wants to return to Argentina, supported by a wife who is also Argentine and shares this decision. His accumulated assets allow him to make these choices and desire to live comfortably upon finishing his coaching career.

Diego Simeone ¿Tiene 180 Pisos en Madrid Su Millonario Negocio Inmobiliario y su Futuro en Argentina

Real Estate Portfolio and Business Ventures in Madrid

The scale of the couple’s property holdings came to public attention during an investigative segment on the television program Equipo de investigación. During the broadcast, journalist Cote Villar detailed the expansion of their business operations in the Spanish capital.

“Diego Simeone and Carla Pereyra have managed to set up a real estate business that currently has more than 180 flats in Madrid, has several student residences, and they have opened an agency from where these flats can be rented,” Villar stated on the program. Financial disclosures from 2024 indicated that the corporate assets managed by the pair approached 40 million euros. These properties provide significant benefits to the couple, built up through Simeone's past labor as a football player and his current role as coach of the red-and-white team, aligning with a trend among national former players who use high salaries during their sporting careers to invest in real estate.

El Imperio Inmobiliario de Diego Simeone y su Familia en Madrid

The business entity name, Carpersim, combines syllables from both partners’ names: Carla Pereyra and Simeone. Media analysis indicates that Pereyra plays a central role in directing these commercial decisions, acting as the great engine of the real estate business, knowing the sector well, and providing a guarantee through her experience that allows the manager to trust her completely.

Personal Life and Relationship History

Having resided in Spain for a decade and a half following his transition from player to coach, Simeone continues to manage Atlético de Madrid while maintaining his long-standing intention to eventually return to Argentina once his managerial career concludes.