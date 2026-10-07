California Couple Arrested in Child Abuse Case Involving 21 Surrogacy Children

“This house could only be described as a house of horrors for these incredible young children,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman declared during a Tuesday news conference detailing a sprawling child abuse case tied to a Southern California surrogacy scheme.

Authorities arrested a Southern California couple following an investigation into at least 21 children born largely through surrogate arrangements, according to coverage by the Associated Press and NBC News. Silvia Zhang and her husband, Guojun Xuan, face multiple counts including conspiracy to commit child abuse, accessory after the fact, and dissuading a witness. Prosecutors asked the court to set bail at $100 million, pointing to the severe nature of the allegations and potential flight risk.

Police Find 21 Children in Arcadia Mansion

The investigation broke open after a hospital notified police in May 2025 regarding a 2-month-old infant with a traumatic head injury. Investigators state that a nanny violently shook the infant, and the couple failed to seek immediate medical attention. That initial hospital report eventually led law enforcement to execute a search warrant at the couple’s opulent residence in Arcadia, located roughly 20 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Inside the mansion, officers discovered 15 children living on the property, while another six located elsewhere brought the total count to 21. The children ranged in age from 2 months to 13 years old, with the vast majority between 1 and 3. Police believe Zhang gave birth to one or two of the children personally, while surrogates carried the rest.

Photo: eastbaytimes.com

Prosecutors revealed that the couple operated a surrogacy agency directly from their home, recruiting surrogates from across the United States. Court documents and statements from the District Attorney’s office detail an intricate setup involving 32 motion-activated surveillance cameras across the property. The couple allegedly monitored three rooms designated as “learning centers,” where young children spent hours sitting at desks under the watchful eyes of hired nannies. Investigators assert that Zhang and Xuan watched live feeds as nannies subjected the children to regular physical abuse, instructing staff specifically not to leave visible marks.

Defense Blames Nanny for Infant Injury

During a court appearance on Tuesday, Zhang and Xuan pleaded not guilty to all charges. Defense attorney Mitchell Krems argued in interviews that Xuan is being unfairly scrutinized due to his Chinese background and the size of his family, which he attributed to personal values shaped by demographic policies in China. Krems asserted that his client desired a large family and exercised his civil liberties by moving to the United States to have as many children as he wanted.

Arcadia couple arrested in surrogacy child abuse case

Regarding the injured infant, Krems placed full blame on the nanny, stating that Xuan fired the employee immediately upon discovering the abuse and did not participate in harming the child.

Meanwhile, court filings and media reports highlight deep deception directed at the women hired to carry the pregnancies. At least eight surrogates came forward to state they were aggressively pursued with misleading information regarding the couple’s family size and intentions. One surrogate reported being paid up to $75,000 under the false impression that Zhang was a struggling single mother. Another surrogate, who received $135,000 for carrying what she was told would be a “miracle baby,” was kept in the dark while the couple already had 16 children.

Surrogacy practices remain largely unregulated at the federal level, leaving oversight entirely to individual states.

Photo: nbcnews.com

Surrogates Seek Custody of Infants

With both defendants held under severe scrutiny and prosecutors pressing for a bail amount, the immediate focus turns to the welfare and long-term placement of the 21 children. At the same time, biological surrogates—including Kayla Elliott—are actively pursuing legal avenues to secure custody of infants they brought into the world.

Law enforcement officials continue to search for co-conspirators and former employees linked to the household, including a nanny named Chunmei Li who faces an outstanding arrest warrant for the alleged assault on the 2-month-old infant.